54°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

Slow drains can lead to costly repairs

By Norma Vally Home Matters
January 11, 2023 - 4:04 pm
 
(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) When plunging a slow or clogged sink, getting proper suction is es ...
(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) When plunging a slow or clogged sink, getting proper suction is essential. The plunger head should be totally submerged in water and any overflow holes should be sealed.

Nothing puts a kink in your kitchen or bathroom like a backed-up drain. Treat it quickly and avoid an out of commission sink, shower or tub. Let it go from slow drain to standing water and you’ll be in for a messy, smelly, unsanitary and potentially costly repair.

The best way to avoid getting a clog is by not putting things down the drain that don’t belong there. Hair (pet hair) and grease are obvious culprits. Even tiny bits of grease that liquefy in hot water, become solid through cooler sections of your waste line.

Hardened grease and sludge build up inside the pipe, narrowing its diameter — like clogged arteries — until there’s a blockage. Hair will clump as well and act as a net, catching small particles that would normally pass through, multiplying the issue.

Less obvious cloggers are starchy foods that expand in water and become paste-like. Rice, beans, potatoes, etc. are no-no’s down the garbage disposal. Fibrous foods like celery and artichokes can wrap around disposal lugs and jam the unit. Other disposal taboos are rinds, stems, pits, coffee grounds and eggshells. A general rule of thumb: if you wouldn’t eat it, don’t put it down the drain.

InSinkErator, the world’s largest maker of garbage disposals, recommends the following to clean your disposal:

“▶ Turn off power. Turn off the garbage disposal and disconnect the power supply.

▶ Clean the baffle. Reach through the sink opening and clean the underside of the baffle and inside the upper lip of the grind chamber with a scouring pad.

▶ Fill the sink with water. Place the stopper in the sink opening and fill the sink halfway with warm water.

▶ Mix baking soda and water. Mix ¼ cup of baking soda with water in the sink. Turn on the garbage disposal and remove the stopper from the sink at the same time to wash away loose particles.”

An accidental drop of say, an earring, down the drain can usually be retrieved from the P-trap. This “P” shaped pipe is designed to trap sewer gasses from backing up into the house, but luckily traps most things that fall down the drain.

To open the trap: Shut off the water. Clear the area around trap. Place a bucket under the trap and unscrew the nuts at the top and bottom of it. Empty the water and debris in the bucket (it will likely be gross). Retrieve your article. At another sink or outside clean/hose out the trap and reassemble.

If the bathroom sink has a pop-up stopper, the dropped article may have gotten tangled in hair trapped around it. DIY videos are available to see how to unscrew and clean a pop-up.

There are basically two approaches for clearing drains: chemical and mechanical. Chemical uses a caustic product that “eats” through the clog.

Caution: never use a chemical drain opener in standing water. The chemical will sink to the bottom of the pipe and damage it as well seals in the plumbing system. It will also be dangerous to snake or plunge with corrosive chemicals splashing around. Be aware they produce toxic fumes and should be used with extreme caution.

Mechanical drain openers range from plungers to motorized snakes, the latter of which is better left to professionals. Remember when plunging, it’s all about creating suction. The plunger head should be totally submerged in water. Also seal overflow holes in the sink or tub to create proper suction.

A handheld drain auger is a practical DIY tool. Keep in mind that when feeding the cable down the drain, the first time it gets stuck, you likely hit an elbow or joint; it takes time to get to the clog, so have patience.

Two things I do regularly to maintain my pipes: 1. Pour boiling hot water down them every month or so to loosen sludge/biofilm; and 2. Use a natural, nontoxic drain cleaner like Drainbo once a month to decompose debris without harming pipes or the environment.

Norma Vally is a seasoned veteran of home improvement; her career includes four seasons as host of Discovery Home Channel’s Emmy-nominated series “Toolbelt Diva.” A columnist and author, Vally splits her time in Southern Nevada, Los Angeles and New York City. Follow her on Facebook at Norma Vally “Toolbelt Diva” and visit her at www.NormaVally.com. Email Norma@NormaVally.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Photo courtesy of Gayle Carlton) A Boulder City business displays a page from "The Snowy Day," ...
Library takes families on storied path through town
By Mark Credico Boulder City Review

An attraction set up by the Boulder City Library takes patrons on a path through local businesses to read a story as they walk.

New year brings opportunities to ‘do something’
By Joe Hardy Special to the Boulder City Review

Happy new year! As we enter 2023, I hope everyone has enjoyed the holidays and is looking forward to the new year. Considerable progress and goal-setting have been happening, and I wanted to share some of that with you.

Senior Center of Boulder City
Senior Center, Jan. 5-11
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) Andy Budd, left, is presented with the Employee of the Year award ...
Budd honored by city
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Andy Budd, a service plumber technician in the city’s public works department, has been named Boulder City’s employee of the year.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Special wreaths representing each branch of the nat ...
Seen on Scene: At Wreaths Across America
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Betsy O’Brien, left, a Navy veteran, and her daughter, Samantha O’Brien, take a moment to reflect on the service of a veteran buried at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Saturday during the annual Wreaths Across America observance.

(Getty Images) A free community Christmas dinner will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, in ...
Christmas celebration, meal planned
By Rose Ann Miele Special to the Boulder City Review

Do you want to enjoy a meal with friends and neighbors and meet other Boulder City residents on Christmas Day? Come to the Multiuse Building at 1204 Sixth St. for a community dinner from 2-4 p.m.

Partnership brings free legal aid for VA claims
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

The Veterans Administration and the Nevada Department of Veterans Services have invested time and money into helping veterans get through life. Most veterans can obtain free medical assistance. In thousands of cases, veterans who have been injured while in service are eligible for compensation. Locally, veterans who are disabled can receive automobile parking advantages. Now, a new local service has been announced that will help eligible veterans obtain legal advice.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Stewart “Grandpa” Earl wrote “ ...
Story Tellers Corner: ‘Grandpa’ writes tale of love, acceptance
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

As someone who goes by the moniker “Grandpa Earl,” it comes as no surprise that spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren is one of Stewart Earl’s favorite pastimes.