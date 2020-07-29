94°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Shining a (UV) light on sanitizing surfaces

By Norma Vally Boulder City Review
July 29, 2020 - 3:43 pm
 
Updated July 29, 2020 - 3:47 pm

As COVID-19 persists in our lives, so too is the manner in which we’re combating it. Best practices for business cleaning and sanitizing during the pandemic are in place from CDC, FDA, EPA, and OSHA. Residentially, we should be upping our disinfecting game as well.

Advice from professional cleaners is a good place to start. Mary Kuzminsky-Yesayan, co-owner of Angels’ House Cleaning Services of Bullhead City, Arizona, said, “Our main goal is to keep our customers and employees safe and healthy. The crew members are instructed to disinfect high-touch areas such as light switches, handrails, door handles, restroom faucets and soap dispensers, and devices such as phones and remote controls.”

For these surfaces her crews use isopropanol alcohol and a microfiber cloth. The CDC.gov confirms that, “Alcohol solutions with at least 70 percent alcohol,” may be used to clean hard surfaces, including electronics.

As for kitchens and bathrooms, Kuzminsky-Yesayan uses Clorox Clean Up, a bleach-based sanitizer. Likewise, CDC.gov recommends a homemade bleach solution mix of: 5 tablespoons (one-third cup) bleach per gallon of room temperature water OR 4 teaspoons bleach per quart of room temperature water.

Hydrogen peroxide may also be used as a home disinfectant. Per CDC.gov, “Commercially available 3% hydrogen peroxide is a stable and effective disinfectant when used on inanimate surfaces.” Even more, the CDC sites—“Hydrogen peroxide was effective in spot-disinfecting fabrics in patients’ rooms.”

As a precaution, follow manufacturer’s recommendations for your cleaner of choice and test a small section to be sure it doesn’t damage your surface. FYI, never mix cleaning chemicals together, especially ammonia and bleach, which releases a potentially deadly gas. For more in-depth advice, checkout the CDC.gov page “Cleaning And Disinfecting Your Home.”

Technology is cleaning up its act as well. UV wands use ultraviolet light, a type of electromagnetic radiation, to sterilize surfaces. Notably, hotels including all MGM properties in Las Vegas offer The Stay Well Program—premium rooms that are wellness-focused. Among the guest room features is Stay Well’s “Cleaning Protocol” which uses a “state-of-the-art UV wand cleaning tool, which helps neutralize bacteria, viruses and other microbes” (wyndhamhotels.com).

As a result, surfaces, especially remote controls, can be sterilized without exposure to harsh chemicals.

As for UV wands marketed for home use, many germicide experts are skeptical.

The latest in high-tech cleaning are disinfection robots that drive autonomously around contaminated spaces like hospital rooms.

“Robots that use ultraviolet technology to sanitize areas have been deployed globally to minimize the exposure of patients and health workers to COVID-19.” (tectales.com). With iRobot’s Roomba as a predecessor, could a sanitizing “Rosie the Robot” be available in the not-so-distant future? I bet my feather duster it will.

Until then, how can we sanitize our homes without the use of harsh chemicals?

Microban, triclosan, triclocarban—these antimicrobial chemicals raise question about their effects on humans, especially with long-term use. Happily, there are natural approaches. Washing surfaces with soap and water is the first step. Now the surface is ready for a sanitizer that’s biodegradable and won’t leave harmful residue. Two I’ve already sited already—70 percent rubbing alcohol and hydrogen peroxide. Use a spray bottle with either product, do not mix, and wipe thoroughly.

A third natural sanitizer is Thymol—a component of the essential oil of thyme. Thymol meets the EPA’s criteria for use against COVID-19. Seventh Generation offers a line of disinfecting products that feature this active ingredient.

As for sunlight and heat, according to the World Health Organization, “there is no evidence that sunlight kills the new coronavirus,” yet other studies suggest the contrary. Given this conflicting information and our extreme desert sun and heat, common sense tells me if it’s hot enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk … well, you can decide for yourself.

Norma Vally is a seasoned veteran of home improvement; her career includes four seasons as host of Discovery Home Channel’s Emmy-nominated series “Toolbelt Diva.” A columnist and author, Vally splits her time in Southern Nevada, Los Angeles and New York City. Follow her on Facebook at Norma Vally “Toolbelt Diva” and visit her at www.normavally.com. Email norma@normavally.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School Principal Amy Wagner, left, ...
Class of 2020 finally gets graduation ceremony
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s Class of 2020 was finally able to celebrate graduation even though the commencement ceremony was different than ones in the past.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Parkway Boulder Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area ...
Best dam places to cool off during the pandemic
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

With Boulder City being in the middle of global pandemic and high summer temperatures, it can be difficult for residents to find a place to get out and cool down. To help them know what is open, the Boulder City Review has compiled a list of places to cool down, swim or just play in some refreshing water.

Patti Diamond The Honey Mustard Chicken salad is a summer family favorite, and the dressing dou ...
Simple savings on summer salads
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

It’s so stinkin’ hot! I barely want to eat, let alone heat up the house cooking something. So, we’ve been on a salad kick lately. One drawback to having salads is the cost can add up. Here are some tips to help you save some green while buying your greens.

(Patti Diamond) Pork riblets or rib tips provide the same flavor as ribs but at less cost. Both ...
Satisfy rib cravings on budget
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Do you love ribs? Who doesn’t? (Sorry to all my vegetarians. Look away.) Although ribs are already quite inexpensive, did you know there are cuts of pork, similar to ribs, that are even cheaper? I’m talking about riblets and rib tips. Perhaps you’ve seen them in the meat department of your grocery store but weren’t sure what to do with them. If you like ribs, and being frugal and fabulous, these cuts of pork should be on your radar.

New laws protect funding for student veterans
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Much has been written in recent months about financial relief for individuals, families and businesses affected by the COVID-19 virus. Almost lost in the shuffle were college students attending classes under the GI Bill and who, among other things, had been receiving government subsidies toward housing. Recent legislation has corrected that oversight.

 
Siblings reunite for fun day
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Several siblings living in separate foster homes were recently able to reunite and spend time together at a nearby water park.

(Patti Diamond) In about 15 minutes, you can make a quick pickled onion that adds zing to pract ...
Quickly pickled onions add potent punch
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

How about a recipe that’s embarrassingly easy to prepare, is ready in minutes, costs next to nothing and can add amazing flavor to many of your favorite meals? Are you with me? I’m talking about homemade quick pickled onions. There’s something very satisfying about making personalized condiments. Once you start making these, your fridge will never be the same. You’ll always have a jar of pickled onions waiting to add a bright zing of acid to enhance your every meal.

Nevada Historical Society) The dry mining process to extract gold from quartzite at the stamp m ...
‘Delamar Dust’ cast pallor over mining town
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Nothing remains to be seen of a plague that once was an indiscriminate killer of one particular Nevada mining community, but you can find it when you go in search of the state’s yesteryear.