Seniors to celebrate with parade

On what would have been the night of their graduation, members of Boulder City High School’s class of 2020 will parade through town to celebrate their accomplishments.

The event was organized by Kim Cox, who has a child graduating and is a counselor for the Clark County School District.

Graduating seniors will be in cars and drive through town, she said. They can decorate their vehicles with signs stating their high school accomplishments and their plans for after high school. Spectators can watch the parade from their yards or their vehicles.

“We were just thinking it was a good thing to do. … just something for the kids to look forward to,” Cox said.

The parade will start at the high school parking lot at the corner of Fifth Street and California Avenue. It will continue on California Avenue before turning left onto Arizona Street. Participants will continue on Arizona Street and turn left onto Nevada Way and then left back onto Fifth Street.

They will then turn right on Avenue B, followed by a left on Adams Boulevard, a left on Avenue G and a left back on Fifth Street to end by the high school.

Principal Amy Wagner will lead the parade.

“I am always excited to have an opportunity to celebrate our seniors, the class of 2020. … I can’t wait for the seniors to see all the love from the community. I can’t wait to see their faces,” she said.

Seniors will begin lining up in the school parking lot at 5:45 p.m., and the parade will start at 6 p.m.

Cox said there will be a police escort for the event, but the streets will not be closed. Officers will direct traffic as needed.

