91°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Seniors show their competitive spirit

By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review
August 24, 2022 - 3:58 pm
 
(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Contestants and staff have a laugh at the high or low dice ro ...
(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Contestants and staff have a laugh at the high or low dice roll competing area, a part of the Boulder City Senior Olympics, which were played at the Senior Center of Boulder City on Friday, Aug. 19.
(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Chuck Lacalamita shoots an arrow at the Boulder City Senior O ...
(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Chuck Lacalamita shoots an arrow at the Boulder City Senior Olympics, which were played at the Senior Center of Boulder City on Friday, Aug. 19.
(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Robert Seward, 92, aims his arrow at the target during the Bo ...
(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Robert Seward, 92, aims his arrow at the target during the Boulder City Senior Olympics, which were played at the Senior Center of Boulder City on Friday, Aug. 19.
(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Staff of the Senior Center of Boulder City posted its rules f ...
(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Staff of the Senior Center of Boulder City posted its rules for the Boulder City Senior Olympics before the games were played and competition began Friday, Aug. 19.

The Olympics were in town Friday, Aug. 19, as the Senior Center of Boulder City hosted a unique competition. Seniors and staff competed in a collection of activities that ranged from archery to basketball.

“It’s fun. This is my first time (competing in it), and I have been coming to the senior center for eight years,” said participant Chuck Lacalamita.

Just like the official Summer and Winter Olympics, the Senior Olympics started off with an opening ceremony that saw everyone singing “America the Beautiful.”

Participants then took turns competing in the dining area in the following events: cornhole, archery, miniature basketball, miniature darts, high or low dice, miniature soccer, miniature golf, ring toss, and cider pong instead of beer pong.

“You know it’s just for fun, and it’s nice because most of these people are stuck at home alone all the time … We’re laughing and acting silly,” said senior center employee Judy Mickelanos.

Winners were awarded prizes that ranged from candy, fruit snacks and sweet treats to bragging rights. The senior center says they hope to bring back the event in the future.

Contact reporter Owen Krepps at okrepps@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow him on Twitter @OKrepps85.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Black veterans in silver state win gold medals
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

America’s Black veterans have often been in the forefront of military history, although they have not always been given credit for their contributions. Nevada is home to many such individuals. Among other accolades, they can be described as thinkers, creatives, activists, doers, artists, historians and community leaders. There’s too many and too much to mention here.

(Photo courtesy Panariso family) Abigail Panariso of Boulder City was recently named the Vetera ...
Scout honored by VFW
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Through the eyes and experiences of our nation’s veterans, Abigail Panariso of Boulder City has learned what it means to be an American and feel that patriotic spirit.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Donna Raney shows off one of the displays filled wi ...
Seen on Scene: At St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church’s 90th Anniversary
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Donna Raney shows off one of the displays filled with historical photos of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church during its 90th anniversary celebration Saturday. Visit www.bouldercityreview.com for more photos.

(Getty Images) Faith Christian Church will hold its second annual homemade ice cream contest at ...
Church to hold ice cream contest
By Boulder City Review

Ice cream fans will welcome the opportunity to showcase their skills at making the cold treat or sampling various flavors when Faith Christian Church holds its second annual homemade ice cream contest Sunday.

Dave Maxwell
Nevada’s Yesteryear: Flavors jelled dessert’s success
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Here’s a food item that everyone knows by name, from infants to those who are over 80 years of age. Everyone in Nevada knows it too, and it was even known a little bit back in Nevada’s Yesteryear.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Emma Clark plays with the new Lego wall at the Boulder City L ...
Legos, lights liven library
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Library has made some additions to its services and changes to the building as the Friends of the Library group has funded a Take What You Need station, Lego wall and new LED lighting.

(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) Monsoons bring much-needed rain to the area, but also can create p ...
Increased rainfall helps drought, hurts some homes
By Norma Vally Home Matters

With Nevada being the driest state in the country, we’ve certainly seen some wet and wild weather these past weeks. Heavy rains and gusting winds have caused myriad floods and road closings. Based on current forecasts, it looks like more thunderstorms are headed our way.

(Photo courtesy Scott Roux) "Everything Has Meaning," an autobiography by Boulder City resident ...
Story Tellers Corner: Author finds meaning in everything
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The life of Scott Roux changed forever June 20, 2011, after a car accident left him with two broken feet, a severe headache, a sore back and a brain injury. Now a resident of Boulder City, Roux has adapted to his life in the 11 years since the accident.

(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) The leaves on this bay laurel tree are showing signs of drought. As ...
In desert, plants need purpose
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. Our sweet bay laurel trees face east and are watered by a drip irrigation system on a separate line for trees only. Obviously, these trees are not doing well. They were originally 24-inch boxed trees planted in 2013. Our homeowners association contends they are close to the end of their lives, and they will be removed. Any ideas?

(Boulder City Review file photo) The cross at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church at the corner ...
St. Christopher’s to mark 90th anniversary
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church will celebrate its 90th anniversary and service to the community with a two-day event Aug. 13 and 14.