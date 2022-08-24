Seniors show their competitive spirit

The Olympics were in town Friday , Aug. 19, as the Senior Center of Boulder City hosted a unique competition. Seniors and staff competed in a collection of activities that ranged from archery to basketball.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Contestants and staff have a laugh at the high or low dice roll competing area, a part of the Boulder City Senior Olympics, which were played at the Senior Center of Boulder City on Friday, Aug. 19.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Chuck Lacalamita shoots an arrow at the Boulder City Senior Olympics, which were played at the Senior Center of Boulder City on Friday, Aug. 19.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Robert Seward, 92, aims his arrow at the target during the Boulder City Senior Olympics, which were played at the Senior Center of Boulder City on Friday, Aug. 19.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Staff of the Senior Center of Boulder City posted its rules for the Boulder City Senior Olympics before the games were played and competition began Friday, Aug. 19.

The Olympics were in town Friday, Aug. 19, as the Senior Center of Boulder City hosted a unique competition. Seniors and staff competed in a collection of activities that ranged from archery to basketball.

“It’s fun. This is my first time (competing in it), and I have been coming to the senior center for eight years,” said participant Chuck Lacalamita.

Just like the official Summer and Winter Olympics, the Senior Olympics started off with an opening ceremony that saw everyone singing “America the Beautiful.”

Participants then took turns competing in the dining area in the following events: cornhole, archery, miniature basketball, miniature darts, high or low dice, miniature soccer, miniature golf, ring toss, and cider pong instead of beer pong.

“You know it’s just for fun, and it’s nice because most of these people are stuck at home alone all the time … We’re laughing and acting silly,” said senior center employee Judy Mickelanos.

Winners were awarded prizes that ranged from candy, fruit snacks and sweet treats to bragging rights. The senior center says they hope to bring back the event in the future.

Contact reporter Owen Krepps at okrepps@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow him on Twitter @OKrepps85.