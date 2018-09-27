Senior Center, Sept. 27

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday: Kielbasa, sauerkraut, baked beans, salad bar, fruit
▶ Friday: Baked chicken, stuffing, gravy, corn, fruit, dessert
▶ Monday: Ham, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, salad bar, fruit
▶ Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, spinach, roll, fruit
▶ Wednesday: Pork loin, wild rice, vegetable casserole, fruit, honeydew
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
12:30 p.m. — Yoga
1 p.m. — Pinochle/poker/Mexican train dominoes
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
9:30 a.m. — S.H.I.P.
9:30 a.m. — Voter registration
10 a.m. — Flu shots (Smith’s)
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge
1 p.m. —Bingo/pinochle/Scrabble
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
12 p.m. — Bridge
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
10 a.m. — Hand and Foot, canasta
10:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
1-3 p.m. — Senior Share
1 p.m. —Bingo/pinochle
6 p.m. — Pinochle
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320813 Arizona St., Boulder City, NV 89005