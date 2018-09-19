Senior Center, Sept. 20

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8 to 10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday: Chili, corn bread, salad, ambrosia
▶ Friday: Macaroni and cheese, Brussels sprouts, salad bar, breadsticks, fruit
▶ Monday: Lasagna, spinach salad, garlic bread, fruit
▶ Tuesday: Broccoli and cheese soup, hot ham sandwich, mixed fruit
▶ Wednesday: Pepperoni and cheese pizza, chef salad, broccoli, berry cup
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
12:30 p.m. — Yoga
1 p.m. — Pinochle/poker/Mexican train dominoes
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge
1 p.m. —Bingo/pinochle/Scrabble
5 p.m. — Wine and paint
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
12 p.m. — Bridge
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
10:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
10:30 a.m. — AARP Safe Driving class
10:30 a.m. — Grief management
1 p.m. —Bingo/pinochle
1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320813 Arizona St., Boulder City, NV 89005