Senior Center, Sept. 19
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday: Meatballs in sauce with rice, zucchini, salad, fruit
▶ Friday: Pork chops, pasta in sauce, peas, fruit, dessert
▶ Monday: Breaded chicken, mashed sweet potatoes, vegetable medley, applesauce, roll
▶ Tuesday: Italian sausage with marinara and spaghetti, Caesar salad, fruit, roll
▶ Wednesday: Sandwich bar, potato salad, fresh fruit, dessert
This week’s activities
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
11 a.m. — Yoga
Noon — Cricket phone help
1 p.m. — Pinochle
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
10 a.m. —Health fair
Noon — Hand and Foot canasta
1 p.m. — Pinochle
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
Noon — Party bridge
12:30 p.m. — American mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarvers
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
Noon — Hand and Foot canasta
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
8:30 a.m. — Caregivers seminar
9 a.m. — Computer class
10:30 a.m. — Grief management
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers