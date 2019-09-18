Senior Center, Sept. 19

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Meatballs in sauce with rice, zucchini, salad, fruit

▶ Friday: Pork chops, pasta in sauce, peas, fruit, dessert

▶ Monday: Breaded chicken, mashed sweet potatoes, vegetable medley, applesauce, roll

▶ Tuesday: Italian sausage with marinara and spaghetti, Caesar salad, fruit, roll

▶ Wednesday: Sandwich bar, potato salad, fresh fruit, dessert

This week’s activities

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11 a.m. — Yoga

Noon — Cricket phone help

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

10 a.m. —Health fair

Noon — Hand and Foot canasta

1 p.m. — Pinochle

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Yoga

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

Noon — Party bridge

12:30 p.m. — American mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarvers

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

Noon — Hand and Foot canasta

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

8:30 a.m. — Caregivers seminar

9 a.m. — Computer class

10:30 a.m. — Grief management

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers