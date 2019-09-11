72°F
Community

Senior Center, Sept. 12

By Boulder City Review
September 11, 2019 - 2:03 pm
 

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

Thursday

French dip sandwich, chef’s salad, fruit

Friday

Cheeseburger, baked beans, steamed vegetables, cantaloupe

Monday

Chicken fajitas, Spanish rice, beans, fruit

Tuesday

Turkey, stuffing with gravy, corn, cranberry salad, salad

Wednesday

Beef stroganoff over pasta, squash, salad bar, fruit

This week’s activities:

Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Flu shots

11 a.m. — Yoga

11:45 a.m. — Director’s lunch

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Line dancing

6 p.m. — Art class

Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

Noon — Hand and Foot canasta

1 p.m. — Ice cream social

1 p.m. — Duplicate bridge/pinochle

Monday

9:15 a.m. — Yoga

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

Noon — Party bridge

12:30 p.m. — American mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarvers

Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

Noon — Hand and Foot canasta

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

1-3 p.m. — Senior Share*

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320

