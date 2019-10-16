Senior Center, Oct. 17
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers and internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library and gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday: Nachos (hamburger meat, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese), corn, beans
▶ Friday: Chicken and dumplings, peas, carrot raisin salad, crackers, fruit
▶ Monday: Denver omelet, potato casserole, peaches and cottage cheese, juice
▶ Tuesday: Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed vegetables, salad, fruit, gingerbread
▶ Wednesday: Corned beef cabbage soup, salad bar, roll, dessert
This week’s activities:
▶Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
11 a.m. — Chair yoga
11 a.m. — Cricket phone help
1 p.m. — Pinochle
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
1 p.m. — Line dancing
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
Noon — Duplicate bridge
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Chair yoga
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
11 a.m. — American mahjong
Noon — Bridge
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarvers
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
9:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
10:30 a.m. — AARP driving class*
10:30 a.m. — Grief management
1 p.m. — Bingo and pinochle
1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320