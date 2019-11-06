56°F
Community

Senior Center, Nov. 7

By Boulder City Review
November 6, 2019 - 2:45 pm
 

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers and internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8 to 10 a.m.

Library and gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, cauliflower casserole, salad, dessert

▶ Friday: Hamburgers, baked beans, fruit

Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, salad bar, dessert

▶ Tuesday: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice, stir fried vegetables, egg roll

▶ b Spaghetti, zucchini, garlic bread, salad, fruit

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11 a.m. — Chair yoga

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Line dancing

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

9:30 a.m. — S.H.I.P.*

Noon — Duplicate bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo and pinochle

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Chair yoga

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

11 a.m. — American mahjong

Noon — Bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo, Scrabble, pinochle

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarvers

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9 a.m. — Senior law*

9:30 a.m. — Color club

1 p.m. — RummiKub, pinochle, Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

9 a.m. — Stamp club

10:30 a.m. — Grief management

1-3 p.m. — Commodities*

1 p.m. — Bingo, pinochle

1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320

