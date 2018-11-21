Senior Center, Nov. 22

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday: Closed for Thanksgiving
▶ Friday: Closed
▶ Monday: Minestrone soup, tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomatoes
▶ Tuesday: Stuffed cabbage, mixed vegetables, salad, fruit
▶ Wednesday: Tomato soup, vegetable pasta salad, banana bread, berry cup
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
Closed for Thanksgiving
▶ Friday
Closed
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
Noon — Bridge
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
9:30 a.m. — Color club
10 a.m. — Hand and Foot canasta
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
10 a.m. — Senior Center of Boulder City board meeting
10:30 a.m. — AARP driving class
10:30 a.m. — Grief management
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support.
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320