Senior Center, Nov. 21
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday: Thanksgiving lunch: Turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry fruit salad, roll, pie
▶ Friday: Fish and chips, coleslaw, fruit
▶ Monday: Tostada bar, fruit, dessert
▶ Tuesday: Tomato bisque, grilled cheese, three bean salad, sliced peaches
▶ Wednesday: Tuna noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, tomatoes in Italian dressing, cookie
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
11 a.m. — Chair yoga
11 a.m. — Cricket phone help
1 p.m. — Pinochle
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
1 p.m. — Line dancing
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
9:30 a.m. — S.H.I.P.*
Noon — Duplicate bridge
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Chair yoga
10 a.m. — Medicare questions
11 a.m. — American mahjong
Noon — Bridge
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarvers
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
9:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
10:30 a.m. — AARP safe driving class*
10:30 a.m. — Grief management
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320