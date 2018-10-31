Senior Center, Nov. 1

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday: Meatballs in sauce over rice, zucchini, salad, fruit
▶ Friday: Chicken cordon bleu, pasta, peas, fruit
▶ Monday: Chicken pesto over pasta, carrots, salad bar, fruit
▶ Tuesday: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice, broccoli, salad, fruit, roll
▶ Wednesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, spinach, roll, fruit
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
10 a.m.— Writers group
11 a.m. — Yoga
11:15 a.m. — Red Hats
1 p.m. — Pinochle/Mexican Train dominoes/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
1 p.m. — Line dancing
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
Noon — Duplicate bridge
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/Scrabble
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
Noon — Bridge
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
9:30 a.m. — Color club
10 a.m. — Hand and Foot canasta
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
Noon — Library information
1-3 p.m. — Senior Share
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
6 p.m. — Pinochle
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320