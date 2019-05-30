Senior Center, May 30

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Macaroni and cheese, lima beans, salad, fruit

▶ Friday: Birthday lunch: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit, cake

▶ Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit

▶ Tuesday: Sweet and sour pork, rice, broccoli, salad, fruit

▶ Wednesday: Fajitas with Spanish rice, beans, fruit

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarving

11 a.m. — Yoga

12:30 p.m. — Mexican Train dominoes

1 p.m. — Pinochle/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

Birthday day

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

12:15 p.m. —Duplicate bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/Scrabble/duplicate bridge

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Yoga

11 a.m. — American mahjong

Noon — Bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9:30 a.m. — Color club

Noon — Hand and Foot canasta

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

1-3 p.m. — Senior Share*

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

6 p.m. — Pinochle

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320