Senior Center, May 30

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday: Macaroni and cheese, lima beans, salad, fruit
▶ Friday: Birthday lunch: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit, cake
▶ Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit
▶ Tuesday: Sweet and sour pork, rice, broccoli, salad, fruit
▶ Wednesday: Fajitas with Spanish rice, beans, fruit
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarving
11 a.m. — Yoga
12:30 p.m. — Mexican Train dominoes
1 p.m. — Pinochle/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
Birthday day
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
12:15 p.m. —Duplicate bridge
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/Scrabble/duplicate bridge
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Yoga
11 a.m. — American mahjong
Noon — Bridge
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
9:30 a.m. — Color club
Noon — Hand and Foot canasta
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
1-3 p.m. — Senior Share*
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
6 p.m. — Pinochle
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320