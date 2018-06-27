Senior Center, June 28

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday: Chili, corn bread, salad, ambrosia
▶ Friday: Birthday lunch: Roasted turkey, stuffing, gravy, green beans, fruit, dessert
▶ Monday: Ham sandwich, spinach pasta salad, fruit salad, chips
▶ Tuesday: Chili dogs, potato salad, watermelon, roll
▶ Wednesday: Closed
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
12:30 p.m. — Yoga
1 p.m. — Pinochle/Scrabble/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
1 p.m. —Bingo/pinochle
4 p.m. — Mama’s Wranglers
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Mahjong
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
1 p.m. — Bingo/party bridge/Scrabble
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
10:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
1-3 p.m. — Senior Share
▶ Wednesday
Closed in observance of the Fourth of July
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320