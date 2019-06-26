Senior Center, June 27

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers and internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library and gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Chili cheese baked potato, carrots, muffin, yogurt

▶ Friday: Baked chicken, rice, capri vegetables, fruit, cake

▶ Monday: Chicken tenders, baked potato, carrot raisin salad, green salad, banana

▶ Tuesday: Beef stroganoff, baked squash, spinach salad, fruit

▶ Wednesday: Ham sandwich, potato salad, watermelon, baked chips, dessert

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11 a.m. — Yoga

1 p.m. — Pinochle and poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

9:30 a.m. — S.H.I.P.*

1 p.m. — Bingo and pinochle

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Yoga

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

Noon — Bridge

12:30 p.m. — American mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo, Scrabble and pinochle

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9:30 a.m. — Color club

Noon — Hand and Foot canasta

1 p.m. — RummiKub, pinochle and Texas hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

Noon — Library

1-3 p.m. — Senior Share *

1 p.m. — Bingo and pinochle

6 p.m. — Pinochle

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320