Senior Center, June 27
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers and internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library and gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday: Chili cheese baked potato, carrots, muffin, yogurt
▶ Friday: Baked chicken, rice, capri vegetables, fruit, cake
▶ Monday: Chicken tenders, baked potato, carrot raisin salad, green salad, banana
▶ Tuesday: Beef stroganoff, baked squash, spinach salad, fruit
▶ Wednesday: Ham sandwich, potato salad, watermelon, baked chips, dessert
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
11 a.m. — Yoga
1 p.m. — Pinochle and poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
9:30 a.m. — S.H.I.P.*
1 p.m. — Bingo and pinochle
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
Noon — Bridge
12:30 p.m. — American mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo, Scrabble and pinochle
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
9:30 a.m. — Color club
Noon — Hand and Foot canasta
1 p.m. — RummiKub, pinochle and Texas hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
Noon — Library
1-3 p.m. — Senior Share *
1 p.m. — Bingo and pinochle
6 p.m. — Pinochle
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320