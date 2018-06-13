Senior Center, June 14

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday: French dip sandwich, fries, salad bar, fruit
▶ Friday: Father’s Day lunch: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, asparagus, fruit, roll, dessert
▶ Monday: Sandwich bar, macaroni salad, watermelon
▶ Tuesday: Barbecue chicken, sweet potatoes, cucumber salad, fruit, biscuit
▶ Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, Brussels sprouts, fruit
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
11:15 a.m. — Red Hats
12:30 p.m. — Yoga
1 p.m. — Pinochle/Scrabble/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
11 a.m. — Candidates for the board of the Senior Center of Boulder City will be presented
1 p.m. —Bingo/pinochle
▶ Monday
9 a.m. – noon — Voting for new Senior Center of Boulder City board members
9:15 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Mahjong
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
1 p.m. — Bingo/party bridge/Scrabble
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. – noon — Voting for new Senior Center of Boulder City board members
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
10:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
8-10 a.m. — Voting for new Senior Center of Boulder City board members
9 a.m. — Computer class
10 a.m. — Senior Center of Boulder City board meeting
1-3 p.m. — Senior Share
1 p.m. —Bingo
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320