Senior Center, June 14

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: French dip sandwich, fries, salad bar, fruit

▶ Friday: Father’s Day lunch: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, asparagus, fruit, roll, dessert

▶ Monday: Sandwich bar, macaroni salad, watermelon

▶ Tuesday: Barbecue chicken, sweet potatoes, cucumber salad, fruit, biscuit

▶ Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, Brussels sprouts, fruit

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11:15 a.m. — Red Hats

12:30 p.m. — Yoga

1 p.m. — Pinochle/Scrabble/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

11 a.m. — Candidates for the board of the Senior Center of Boulder City will be presented

1 p.m. —Bingo/pinochle

▶ Monday

9 a.m. – noon — Voting for new Senior Center of Boulder City board members

9:15 a.m. — Yoga

10:30 a.m. — Mahjong

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

1 p.m. — Bingo/party bridge/Scrabble

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. – noon — Voting for new Senior Center of Boulder City board members

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

10:30 a.m. — Color club

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

8-10 a.m. — Voting for new Senior Center of Boulder City board members

9 a.m. — Computer class

10 a.m. — Senior Center of Boulder City board meeting

1-3 p.m. — Senior Share

1 p.m. —Bingo

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320