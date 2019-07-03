Senior Center, July 4
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday: Closed for the Fourth of July
▶ Friday: Crab salad sandwich, pea salad, mixed fruit salad
▶ Monday: Lasagna, salad, garlic bread, fruit
▶ Tuesday: Pork in sauce over rice, green salad, carrots
▶ Wednesday: Tostada bar, mixed fruit, dessert
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
Closed for the Fourth of July
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
Noon — Hand and Foot canasta
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
Noon — Bridge
12:30 p.m. — American mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarvers
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
9:30 a.m. — Color club
Noon — Hand and Foot canasta
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
9 a.m. — Stamp club
10:30 a.m. — Grief management
1-3 p.m. — Commodities*
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320