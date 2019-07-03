92°F
Community

Senior Center, July 4

By Boulder City Review
July 3, 2019 - 2:41 pm
 

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Closed for the Fourth of July

▶ Friday: Crab salad sandwich, pea salad, mixed fruit salad

▶ Monday: Lasagna, salad, garlic bread, fruit

▶ Tuesday: Pork in sauce over rice, green salad, carrots

▶ Wednesday: Tostada bar, mixed fruit, dessert

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

Closed for the Fourth of July

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

Noon — Hand and Foot canasta

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Yoga

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

Noon — Bridge

12:30 p.m. — American mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarvers

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9:30 a.m. — Color club

Noon — Hand and Foot canasta

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

9 a.m. — Stamp club

10:30 a.m. — Grief management

1-3 p.m. — Commodities*

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320

