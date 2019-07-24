100°F
Senior Center, July 25

By Boulder City Review
July 24, 2019 - 2:46 pm
 

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Beef stew, deluxe salad bar, fresh fruit, roll

▶ Friday: Birthday lunch: Baked chicken, roasted potatoes, corn on the cob, fruit, cake

▶ Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, salad bar, fruit

▶ Tuesday: Baked pasta, peas and carrots, spinach salad

▶ Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings, peas, carrot raisin salad, crackers, fruit

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11 a.m. — Yoga

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

9:30 a.m. — S.H.I.P.*

Noon — Hand and Foot canasta

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Yoga

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

Noon — Bridge

12:30 p.m. — American mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarvers

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9:30 a.m. — Color club

Noon — Hand and Foot canasta

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320

(Patti Diamond) Chimichurri combines the fresh tastes of summer herbs into versatile sauce that ...
Summer flavors come alive in chimichurri
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

I don’t often get this giddy when I share a recipe, but this one is so special I’m doing my happy dance.

(Dam Short Film Society) Artists are being asked to submit designs for the 2020 Dam Short Film ...
Poster entries sought for film fest
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Area artists are invited to create a poster for the 2020 Dam Short Film Festival.

 
Anchors Aweigh
By Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) The Boulder City Animal Shelter has kittens in every color, shape ...
Community Briefs, July 25
By Boulder City Review

Story sessions planned at library

(Julie Sprague) Krissy Bishop, left, and Julie Sprague ride along a 7-mile stretch between Fort ...
Historic hoof steps: Posse members ride in tradition of Pony Express
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

In her long-sleeved red shirt, brown hat and vest, Julie Sprague followed in the footsteps — or more appropriately hoof steps — of her great-great-grandfather, Elijah Nicholas Wilson, participating in the 2019 Pony Express Re-ride.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The 3D printer at the Boulder City Library, 701 Ada ...
Library takes resources to new dimension
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Library is entering a different dimension with its new piece of equipment: a 3D printer.

Boulder City Community Club
Club hosting contest for new Doodlebug logo
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The group behind the Doodlebug Craft Bazaar, a longtime Boulder City festival, is hosting a contest to design a new logo for the event.

(Patti Diamond) Frozen lemonade concentrate gives marinade a lemony flavor. It’s easy to ...
Add lemony flavor with concentrate
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

I’m always on the lookout for inexpensive ingredients that can be used in lots of recipes. I’m especially happy when I find unexpected uses for a common ingredient.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Con Edison Development–Copper Mountain Solar ...
Donation to Celebrate
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review