Senior Center, July 11

By Boulder City Review
July 10, 2019 - 3:47 pm
 

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Turkey pot pie, salad, fruit, roll

▶ Friday: Barbecued pulled pork sandwich, fries, coleslaw, fresh fruit

▶ Monday: Hamburger, baked beans, fruit

▶ Tuesday: Pork chops, stuffing, green beans, fruit, salad bar

▶ Wednesday: Baked fish, wild rice, vegetable casserole, fruit, salad

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11 a.m. — Yoga

11:45 a.m. — Director’s lunch

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Line dancing

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

Noon — Hand and Foot canasta

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Yoga

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

Noon — Bridge

12:30 p.m. — American mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarvers

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Senior law*

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9:30 a.m. — Color club

Noon — Hand and Foot canasta

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

10 a.m. — Senior Center of Boulder City board meeting

1-3 p.m. — Senior Share*

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320

