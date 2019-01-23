Senior Center, Jan. 24

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

▶

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Chili with cornbread, green salad, ambrosia

▶ Friday: Birthday lunch: Baked chicken, potatoes au gratin, green beans, Mandarin oranges, cake

▶ Monday: Barbecued pork, cheddar cheese rice, broccoli, salad bar

▶ Tuesday: Beef stroganoff, squash, orange spinach salad, fruit

▶ Wednesday: Hot turkey over mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11 a.m. — Yoga

1 p.m. — Pinochle/Mexican Train dominoes/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

9 a.m. — S.H.I.P.

Noon — Duplicate bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/Scrabble

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Yoga

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

Noon — Bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9:30 a.m. — Color club

Noon — Hand and Foot/canasta

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320