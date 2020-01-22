Senior Center, Jan. 23
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday: Meat marinara over spaghetti squash, Caesar salad, breadstick, fruit
▶ Friday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, roll, fruit cup
▶ Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, rosemary carrots, fruit
▶ Tuesday: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice, broccoli, salad, roll, fruit
▶ Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan over pasta, zucchini, Caesar salad, breadstick
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
11 a.m. — Chair yoga
1 p.m. — Pinochle
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
9:30 a.m. — S.H.I.P.*
Noon — Duplicate bridge
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/Scrabble
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Chair yoga
10 a.m. — Medicare questions
11 a.m. — American mahjong
Noon — Bridge
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarvers
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
9:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320