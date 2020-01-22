60°F
Community

Senior Center, Jan. 23

By Boulder City Review
January 22, 2020 - 2:59 pm
 

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Meat marinara over spaghetti squash, Caesar salad, breadstick, fruit

▶ Friday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, roll, fruit cup

▶ Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, rosemary carrots, fruit

▶ Tuesday: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice, broccoli, salad, roll, fruit

▶ Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan over pasta, zucchini, Caesar salad, breadstick

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11 a.m. — Chair yoga

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

9:30 a.m. — S.H.I.P.*

Noon — Duplicate bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/Scrabble

Monday

9:15 a.m. — Chair yoga

10 a.m. — Medicare questions

11 a.m. — American mahjong

Noon — Bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarvers

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9:30 a.m. — Color club

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320

