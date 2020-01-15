44°F
Community

Senior Center, Jan. 16

By Boulder City Review
January 15, 2020 - 3:53 pm
 

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Barbecued pork loin, potatoes au gratin, fried cabbage, fruit

Friday: Pizza, salad bar, fruit

▶ Monday: BLT, tomato bisque, salad bar, fruit

▶ Tuesday: Chicken fajitas, refried beans, salad, fruit

▶ Wednesday: Baked chicken breast, mashed sweet potatoes, mixed vegetable casserole, spiced apples, roll

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11 a.m. — Chair yoga

11 a.m. — Cricket phone help

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Line dancing

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

Noon — Duplicate bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/Scrabble

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Chair yoga

10 a.m. — Medicare questions

11 a.m. — American mahjong

Noon — Bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarvers

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9:30 a.m. — Color club

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

10:30 a.m. — AARP driving class

10:30 a.m. — Grief management

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320

