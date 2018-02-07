Senior Center, Feb. 8-14

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu:

▶ Thursday: Pork chops, sweet potatoes, peas, salad, fruit

▶ Friday: Stuffed peppers with spaghetti squash, mixed green salad, garlic bread, fruit

▶ Monday: Chicken salad sandwich on whole wheat bread, fries, pea salad, fruit

▶ Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, fruit, roll, salad

▶ Wednesday: Cheese-stuffed shells with marinara sauce, green beans, Caesar salad, strawberry shortcake

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11:15 a.m. — Red Hats

12:30 p.m. — Chair yoga

1 p.m. — Pinochle/Scrabble/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/duplicate bridge

▶ Monday

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

1 a.m. — Mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Party bridge/Scrabble

1 p.m. — Woodcarvers

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9 a.m. — Senior law

10:30 a.m. — Color club

11:30 a.m. — Director’s lunch

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

9 a.m. — Stamp club

11 a.m. — Assistance for veterans and family

1 p.m. — Valentine’s dance

1 p.m. — Open music jam

1 p.m. — Asian mahjong

1-3 p.m. — Commodities and Senior Share

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320