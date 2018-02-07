Senior Center, Feb. 8-14

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu:
▶ Thursday: Pork chops, sweet potatoes, peas, salad, fruit
▶ Friday: Stuffed peppers with spaghetti squash, mixed green salad, garlic bread, fruit
▶ Monday: Chicken salad sandwich on whole wheat bread, fries, pea salad, fruit
▶ Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, fruit, roll, salad
▶ Wednesday: Cheese-stuffed shells with marinara sauce, green beans, Caesar salad, strawberry shortcake
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
11:15 a.m. — Red Hats
12:30 p.m. — Chair yoga
1 p.m. — Pinochle/Scrabble/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/duplicate bridge
▶ Monday
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
1 a.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. — Bingo
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Party bridge/Scrabble
1 p.m. — Woodcarvers
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
9 a.m. — Senior law
10:30 a.m. — Color club
11:30 a.m. — Director’s lunch
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
9 a.m. — Stamp club
11 a.m. — Assistance for veterans and family
1 p.m. — Valentine’s dance
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. — Asian mahjong
1-3 p.m. — Commodities and Senior Share
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320