Senior Center, Feb. 7

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

▶

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Meaty marinara over spaghetti squash, Caesar salad, garlic bread, dessert

▶ Friday: Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, muffin, yogurt

▶ Monday: Pork chops with country rice, peas, green salad, fruit

▶ Tuesday: Sandwich bar, tomato bisque, fruit, dessert

▶ Wednesday: Baked fish, steamed potatoes, zucchini, salad, fruit, roll

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11 a.m. — Yoga

12:30 p.m. — Mexican Train dominoes

1 p.m. — Pinochle/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Line dancing

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

Noon — Duplicate bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/Scrabble

5 p.m. — Wine & Canvas

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Yoga

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

Noon — Bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9 a.m. — Estate planning seminar

9:30 a.m. — Color club

11 a.m. — Ask a lawyer appointments

11:30 a.m. — Director’s lunch

Noon — Hand and Foot canasta

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

9 a.m. — Stamp club

10:30 a.m. — Grief management

1-3 p.m. — Commodities

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320