Senior Center, Feb. 28

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday: Cheese enchiladas, rice, carrots, salad, fruit
▶ Friday: Bacon wrapped pork loin, scalloped potatoes, corn on the cob, coleslaw, dessert
▶ Monday: Pork chops, yams, Lima beans and pea salad, fruit cocktail
▶ Tuesday: Steamed sausage, potatoes, corn on the cob, green salad, dessert, fruit
▶ Wednesday: Cheese ravioli in marinara sauce, Italian green beans, Caesar salad, garlic bread, fruit
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
11 a.m. — Yoga
12:30 p.m. — Mexican Train dominoes
1 p.m. — Pinochle/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
12:15 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/Scrabble
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
Noon — Bridge
1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
9:30 a.m. — Color Club
Noon — Hand and Foot canasta
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em/Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
Noon — Library Information
1-3 p.m. — Senior Share
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle
1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support
6 p.m. — Pinochle
■ Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320