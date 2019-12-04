52°F
Community

Senior Center, Dec. 5

By Boulder City Review
December 4, 2019 - 3:34 pm
 

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Pork cutlets in sauce over rice, green beans, apple crisp

▶ Friday: Chili, cornbread, salad, ambrosia

▶ Monday: Chicken pesto over pasta, mixed vegetables, fruit, dessert

▶ Tuesday: Sloppy Joes, baked beans, carrots, juice

▶ Wednesday: Baked pork chops in a mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, cucumber salad, fruit

This week’s activities:

▶ Today

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11 a.m. — Chair yoga

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Line dancing

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

9 a.m. — S.H.I.P.*

10 a.m. — Writers group

Noon — Duplicate bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/Scrabble

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Chair yoga

10 a.m. — Medicare questions

11 a.m. — American mahjong

Noon — Bridge

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarvers

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9 a.m. — Senior law*

9:30 a.m. — Color club

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

9 a.m. — Stamp club

10:30 a.m. — Grief management

1 p.m. — Commodities*

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320

