Senior Center, Aug. 30

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday: Macaroni and cheese, Brussels sprouts, salad, fruit, roll
▶ Friday: Turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit
▶ Monday: Closed
▶ Tuesday: Baked fish, steamed potatoes, zucchini, salad, roll, fruit
▶ Wednesday: Quiche, potato casserole, salad bar, fruit
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
12:30 p.m. — Yoga
1 p.m. — Pinochle/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
“Birthday Day”
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/duplicate bridge/Scrabble
▶ Monday
Closed
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
10:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
1 p.m. — Bingo
6 p.m. — Pinochle
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320