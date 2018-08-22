Senior Center, Aug. 23

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/Internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Baked fish, steamed potatoes, zucchini, salad, roll, cantaloupe

▶ Friday: Pizza, salad bar, popcorn

▶ Monday: Chili cheese potatoes, steamed carrots, muffin, yogurt, juice

▶ Tuesday: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice, broccoli, salad, peaches

▶ Wednesday: Reuben sandwich, French onion soup, salad bar, fruit

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

12:30 p.m. — Yoga

1 p.m. — Pinochle/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

“Sports Day”

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

9 a.m. — S.H.I.P.

1 p.m. —Bingo/pinochle/duplicate bridge/Scrabble

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Yoga

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

1 p.m. — Bingo/party bridge/pinochle/Scrabble

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

10:30 a.m. — Color club

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

1 p.m. —Bingo/pinochle

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320