Community

Senior Center, Aug. 15

By Boulder City Review
August 14, 2019 - 3:32 pm
 

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals on Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu

▶ Thursday: Barbecue pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, corn, fruit, dessert

▶ Friday: Tuna fish sandwich, potato salad, carrots with ranch dressing, fruit

▶ Monday: Broccoli strata, O’Brien potatoes, tomatoes vinaigrette, melons

Tuesday: Baked pork chops, mashed sweet potatoes, lima beans/peas, salad, fruit

▶ Wednesday: Chicken salad sandwich, three-bean salad, fruit, dessert

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11 a.m. — Yoga

Noon — Cricket phone help

1 p.m. — Pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

1 p.m. — Line dancing

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

Noon — Hand and Foot canasta

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Yoga

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

Noon — Party bridge

12:30 p.m. — American mahjong

1 p.m. — Bingo/Scrabble/pinochle

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarvers

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

9:30 a.m. — Color club

Noon — Hand and Foot canasta

1 p.m. — Rummikub/pinochle/Texas Hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

1-3 p.m. — Senior Share*

1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320

