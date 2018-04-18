Senior Center, April 19

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*
This week’s lunch menu
▶ Thursday: Baked chicken, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, fruit, salad
▶ Friday: Beef pot pie, salad bar, fruit
▶ Monday: Baked fish, rice, peas, salad, grapes
▶ Tuesday: Salisbury steak over mashed potatoes with gravy, cauliflower casserole, salad
▶ Wednesday: Pork cutlets in sauce over rice, salad bar, cherry crisp
This week’s activities:
▶ Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
12:30 p.m. — Yoga
1 p.m. — Pinochle/Scrabble/poker
1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters
6 p.m. — Art class
▶ Friday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
1 p.m. — Bingo/pinochle/duplicate bridge
▶ Monday
9:15 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Mahjong
10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions
1 p.m. — Bingo/party bridge/Scrabble
1 p.m. — Plastic bag project
1 p.m. — Woodcarving
▶ Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
10:30 a.m. — Color club
1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em
1 p.m. — Karaoke
▶ Wednesday
9 a.m. — Computer class
10:30 a.m. — AARP driving class
11 a.m. — Grief management
1 p.m. — Open music jam
1 p.m. — Bingo
1 p.m. — Alzheimer’s caregivers support
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320813 Arizona Street, Boulder City, Nevada