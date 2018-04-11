Senior Center, April 12

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/internet to members: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $5 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.*

This week’s lunch menu:

▶ Thursday: Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, tomato vinaigrette, orange, oatmeal cookie

▶ Friday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, Caesar salad, mixed vegetables, fruit

▶ Monday: Mandarin orange chicken salad, cottage cheese and peaches, dinner roll

▶ Tuesday: Pork chops in mushroom gravy, baked potato, carrots, salad, yogurt, fruit

▶ Wednesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, roll, fruit

This week’s activities:

▶ Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11:15 a.m. — Red Hats

12:30 p.m. — Chair yoga

1 p.m. — Pinochle/Scrabble/poker

1 p.m. — Chatty Hatters

6 p.m. — Art class

▶ Friday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

1 p.m. —Bingo/pinochle/duplicate bridge

5 p.m. — Paint and wine

▶ Monday

9:15 a.m. — Yoga

10:30 a.m. — Mahjong

10:30 a.m. — Medicare questions

1 p.m. — Bingo/party bridge/Scrabble

1 p.m. — Plastic bag project

1 p.m. — Woodcarving

▶ Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

10:30 a.m. — Color club

1 p.m. — RummiKub/pinochle/Texas hold ’em

1 p.m. — Karaoke

▶ Wednesday

9 a.m. — Computer class

10 a.m. — Senior Center of Boulder City board meeting

11:45 a.m. — Boulder City Police chat session

1-3 p.m. — Senior Share

1 p.m. — Open music jam

1 p.m. —Bingo

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320