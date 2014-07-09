Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Free computers/Internet to members: 8-3 p.m.

Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.

Library/gift shop: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $3 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.* Meal passes are available for your convenience at the receptionist’s desk.

This week’s lunch menu:

Thursday: Stuffed potatoes, mixed vegetables, salad, fruit

Friday: Baked fish, broccoli and pasta, salad, fruit

Monday: Barbecued pulled pork sandwich, tater tots, carrots, fruit/salad

Tuesday: Cheese tortellini in Alfredo sauce, spinach, salad, fruit

Wednesday: Make your own sandwich day, cheddar broccoli soup, fruit, salad

This week’s activities:

n Thursday

8 a.m. — Woodcarvers

11:15 a.m. — Rep. Joe Heck’s representative

1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/Texas hold ’em/Chatty Hatters

n Friday

8 a.m. — Farmers market

8:30 a.m. — Book cleaning

9 a.m. — Line dance lessons

1 p.m. — Pinochle

n Sunday

10 a.m. — United Methodist Church of Boulder City

n Monday

11:30 a.m. — Mahjong

1 p.m. — Asian mahjong

1 p.m. — Party bridge/Scrabble/bingo/woodcarving/traditional poker

n Tuesday

9 a.m. — Coin collecting

1 p.m. — Grief management

1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub

n Wednesday

9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing

9 a.m. — Computer class

11 a.m. — Medicare questions

1 p.m. — Open music jam/bingo

* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320