Senior Center

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.
Free computers/Internet to members: 8-3 p.m.
Morning coffee, snacks, newspapers: 8-10 a.m.
Library/gift shop: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Lunch hour: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Suggested donation $2 (60 and older), $3 fee (59 or younger). Meals-on-Wheels are delivered Monday through Friday to the homebound.* Meal passes are available for your convenience at the receptionist’s desk.
This week’s lunch menu:
Thursday: Stuffed potatoes, mixed vegetables, salad, fruit
Friday: Baked fish, broccoli and pasta, salad, fruit
Monday: Barbecued pulled pork sandwich, tater tots, carrots, fruit/salad
Tuesday: Cheese tortellini in Alfredo sauce, spinach, salad, fruit
Wednesday: Make your own sandwich day, cheddar broccoli soup, fruit, salad
This week’s activities:
n Thursday
8 a.m. — Woodcarvers
11:15 a.m. — Rep. Joe Heck’s representative
1 p.m. — Scrabble/pinochle/Texas hold ’em/Chatty Hatters
n Friday
8 a.m. — Farmers market
8:30 a.m. — Book cleaning
9 a.m. — Line dance lessons
1 p.m. — Pinochle
n Sunday
10 a.m. — United Methodist Church of Boulder City
n Monday
11:30 a.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. — Asian mahjong
1 p.m. — Party bridge/Scrabble/bingo/woodcarving/traditional poker
n Tuesday
9 a.m. — Coin collecting
1 p.m. — Grief management
1 p.m. — Texas hold ’em/pinochle/RummiKub
n Wednesday
9 a.m. — Blood pressure testing
9 a.m. — Computer class
11 a.m. — Medicare questions
1 p.m. — Open music jam/bingo
* Call for appointment or information, 702-293-3320