Sen. Rosen holds veterans’ roundtable

August 17, 2023 - 9:58 pm
 

“The music goes round and round and it comes out here.” That’s a lyric from a vintage song.

It applies somewhat to the veterans’ law known as the PACT Act. I’ll get to the Act itself in a minute, but the round and round comes from the fact that everyone connected to veterans, it seems, has been jumping on the information bandwagon and holding seminars and meetings and issuing news releases and gathering at roundtables to discuss the PACT Act and how veterans can file claims.

I’m not complaining, because there was an initial deadline that had to be met — August 9. Up until then, if veterans filed a claim by that date and their applications were approved, their financial benefits would reach back to Aug. 10, 2022.

To be sure, there was some confusion. I recently asked several VA personnel, the retroactive issue aside, what was going to happen after that date? Could veterans still file under the Act, just not be eligible for the retro portion? Most did not have an immediate answer for me.

However at a VA seminar, a supervisor told me that yes, they can still file. But then, as the date approached, there were so many veterans around the nation filing, some received computer “error” messages. A note then went up stating that the VA was working to open the site, and all applications would be approved as soon as it was repaired.

In the end, all was well. (As I write this, the VA even extended the deadline until Aug. 14 as a result of the technical discrepancy. VA says it has successfully logged every one of these intents to file – meaning that every veteran or survivor who has received an error message while applying for PACT Act benefits can consider their intent to file complete.)

Sen. Jacky Rosen held a veterans’ roundtable about the Act. While several notable veterans attended, one participant noted the lack of rank-and-file veterans.

I did ask a question, and received an informative answer. Several of the presumptive illnesses under the PACT Act overlap with illnesses that affected soldiers in Vietnam.

I wondered, if a Vietnam veteran applied and was approved for an illness back in the day, did he or she have to apply again under the Act? The answer from one knowledgeable participant was “no.” However if Vietnam veterans were not approved in the past, they are now permitted to reapply under the Act.

To briefly explain the Act, it extends health care, financial and other benefits to veterans suffering from a wide range of illnesses, injuries or disabilities as a result of exposure to toxins. Those toxins include burn pits, Agent Orange or other radiation exposures in locations where they served.

Associated Press correspondent Chris Geriana recently appeared on MSNBC and said that he spoke with several vets who had already been approved under the Act. They enthusiastically told him that the benefits have made a difference and have been a great help to them and their families.

I’m jumping on the round and round bandwagon. It goes without saying that veterans are still encouraged to apply, before or after Aug. 14. Call the VA, or go to VA.gov/PACT, or meet with a Veterans Service Officer to assist in filling out the forms.

Grass removal, water waste prevention offer incentives
By Norma Vally Boulder City Review

Walking my dogs around the neighborhood, early in the morning to beat the heat, I’ve noticed residents being mindful of water usage, taking steps to conserve in multiple ways. Several homes within a six-block radius have removed or are in the process of replacing their grass with desertscape (xeriscape) or artificial grass. Early morning watering schedules are being adhered to – before 9 a.m., for optimal lawn health and water conservation.

Damaged or disturbed asbestos in home presents health hazards
By Norma Vally

When my friend learned there was asbestos in the roof of a house he was looking to buy in Boulder City, it reminded me that the scarlet letter ‘A’ of building materials is something to be wary of when you own a home.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Eric Estes has been the the Boulder Dam Credit Union for just und ...
BDCU president/CEO carries on predecessor’s legacy
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For many years, the Boulder Dam Credit Union has had the affectionate nickname of the “Credit Reunion” as it has been one of those places you’re almost guaranteed to see a former classmate, colleague or neighbor.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Dr. Joe and Jill Hardy smile at comments from their longtime fri ...
Hardys honored at gala
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The smiles on their faces said it all.

(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Barbara Agostini in her Boulder City High School office surrou ...
The eternal volunteer of Boulder City
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Name any public event in Boulder City and there is one face you are almost guaranteed to see there, Barbara Agostini.

Linda Evans/FotoDiva Images Participants in the barbecue challenge spend many hours prepping fo ...
Hot cars and hotter ribs
Photos by Ron Eland and Linda Evans

Photos by Ron Eland and Linda Evans

(Ron Eland/Boulder City Review) Members of the Boulder City High School's graduating class of 2 ...
BCHS: 2023 and beyond
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School saw 125 students graduate Tuesday night at Bruce Eaton Field. Dozens of students have received college scholarships totaling just under $7.5 million. It was the school’s 82nd graduating class.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Members of the Real Prep Meal Prep team are seen with some of the ...
BCHS grad sees business grow during and following pandemic
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

During the pandemic, many had to find creative or alternative ways to put food on the table. For Sara Ramthun, she found not only a way to put food on her table but on the table of many others as well.