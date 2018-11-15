Semper Fi Forever

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Members of the Marine Corps League of Henderson Don Ostertag, left, and Ron Dougas place United States Marine Corps flags on the graves of USMC veterans at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Friday, Nov. 9, in honor of the military branch's birthday on Saturday, Nov. 10. Dougas was a corporal in the USMC, and Ostertag was a staff sergeant.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Volunteers and members of the Marine Corps League of Henderson placed approximately 700 United States Marine Corps flags on the graves of the military branch's veterans at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Friday, Nov. 9. The flags were in honor of the USMC birthday on Saturday, Nov. 10.

By Celia Shortt Goodyear

Boulder City Review