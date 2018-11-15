Semper Fi Forever

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
Marine Corps League Henderson, Nevada, members Don Ostertag, left, and Ron Dougas place Marine Corps flags on graves Friday at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nov. 9, in honor of the Marine Corps’, Nov. 10, birthday Saturday. Dougas was a Marine corporal, and Ostertag was a staff sergeant.
Volunteers and members of the Marine Corps League of Henderson, Nevada, placed approximately 700 Marine Corps flags on the graves of veterans Friday at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nov. 9. The flags were in honor of the Marine Corps’ birthday Saturday.
Don Ostertag places a Marine Corps flag on the grave of a veteran Friday at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nov. 9. The flags were placed in honor the military branch’s birthday Saturday, Nov. 10.
By Celia Shortt Goodyear
Boulder City Review