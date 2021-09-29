Seen on Scene: At the Würst Fest
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Dale Ryan, a member of the Rotary Club of Boulder City, and Amy Carvalho, past president of Boulder City Sunrise Rotary, grilled bratwurst at the annual Würst Festival in Bicentennial Park on Saturday.
Helping with the silent auction at Boulder City Sunrise Rotary’s annual Würst Fest fundraiser on Saturday were, from left, Brian Williams, Cyndy Anderson and Doug Scheppmann.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
McKenzie Simmons, 4, of Boulder City prepares to paint a rock in the kids zone at Boulder City Sunrise Rotary’s annual Würst Fest in Bicentennial Park on Saturday.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
People browse through the items available in the silent auction at Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club’s annual Würst Fest fundraiser on Saturday.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
The Würst Dam Car Show, part of Boulder City Sunrise Rotary’s annual Würst Fest funderaiser, attracted vehicles of all makes, models and years. They filled Wilbur Square Park.