Seen on Scene: At the Würst Fest

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
September 29, 2021 - 2:31 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Dale Ryan, a member of the Rotary Club of Boulder City, and Amy Carvalho, past president of Boulder City Sunrise Rotary, grilled bratwurst at the annual Wurst Festival in Bicentenntial Park on Saturday, Sept. 25.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Helping with the silent auction at Boulder City Sunrise Rotary’s annual Wurst Fest fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 25, were, from left, Brian Williams, Cyndy Anderson and Doug Scheppmann.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) McKenzie Simmons, 4, of Boulder City prepares to paint a rock in the kids zone at Boulder City Sunrise Rotary’s annual Wurst Fest in Bicentennial Park on Saturday, Sept. 25.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) People browse through the items available in the silent auction at Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club’s annual Wurst Fest fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 25.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The Wurst Dam Car Show, part of Boulder City Sunrise Rotary’s annual Wurst Fest fundraiser, attracted vehicles of all makes, models and years. They filled Wilbur Square Park.

Dale Ryan, a member of the Rotary Club of Boulder City, and Amy Carvalho, past president of Boulder City Sunrise Rotary, grilled bratwurst at the annual Würst Festival in Bicentennial Park on Saturday.

Helping with the silent auction at Boulder City Sunrise Rotary’s annual Würst Fest fundraiser on Saturday were, from left, Brian Williams, Cyndy Anderson and Doug Scheppmann.

McKenzie Simmons, 4, of Boulder City prepares to paint a rock in the kids zone at Boulder City Sunrise Rotary’s annual Würst Fest in Bicentennial Park on Saturday.

People browse through the items available in the silent auction at Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club’s annual Würst Fest fundraiser on Saturday.

The Würst Dam Car Show, part of Boulder City Sunrise Rotary’s annual Würst Fest funderaiser, attracted vehicles of all makes, models and years. They filled Wilbur Square Park.

Artists, crafters to show wares at weekend festival
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Art in the Park returns to Boulder City this weekend after a one-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crack down on cracks to prevent major damage, repairs
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Boulder City is currently undergoing a crack and slurry seal project on our roadways. Asphalt patching started Sept. 13, followed by slurry sealing on Sept. 20 that should last about a month.

Services for veterans highlighted conference
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Reno has recently been grabbing some of what could have been Southern Nevada’s convention gatherings. Award presentations to the state’s newspapers by the Nevada Press Association were held up north this year. (Of course, the association is headquartered up north, but it does alternate between the south annually.)

Jill Rowland-Lagan
Reinvention helps businesses adapt to challenges
By Jill Rowland-Lagan The Business of Tourism

Looking back to Aug. 9, 2018, I remember the trepidation I felt of the unknown outcome resulting from the traffic diversion off the interior roads of Boulder City and on the freshly built Interstate 11. Would businesses close immediately? Would residents now be able to utilize the retail, dining and services on the (Boulder City) Parkway? Would the novelty of the adventure of a new freeway wear off soon? Would Boulder City have done enough preparation for what lay ahead?

Würst Festival returns
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Residents and visitors will be able to enjoy grilled brats, beer and a live auction in person at the 25th annual Würst Festival next weekend.

Slow growth does not make pine a dwarf
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I want to make a hedge using dwarf yew pine (Podocarpus macrophyllus Maki) in a planter box. Will that work for three or four plants? What size do you recommend for at least three to four plants to make that hedge?