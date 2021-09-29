Seen on Scene: At the Würst Fest

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Dale Ryan, a member of the Rotary Club of Boulder City, and Amy Carvalho, past president of Boulder City Sunrise Rotary, grilled bratwurst at the annual Wurst Festival in Bicentenntial Park on Saturday, Sept. 25.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Helping with the silent auction at Boulder City Sunrise Rotary’s annual Wurst Fest fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 25, were, from left, Brian Williams, Cyndy Anderson and Doug Scheppmann.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) McKenzie Simmons, 4, of Boulder City prepares to paint a rock in the kids zone at Boulder City Sunrise Rotary’s annual Wurst Fest in Bicentennial Park on Saturday, Sept. 25.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) People browse through the items available in the silent auction at Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club’s annual Wurst Fest fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 25.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The Wurst Dam Car Show, part of Boulder City Sunrise Rotary’s annual Wurst Fest fundraiser, attracted vehicles of all makes, models and years. They filled Wilbur Square Park.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Dale Ryan, a member of the Rotary Club of Boulder City, and Amy Carvalho, past president of Boulder City Sunrise Rotary, grilled bratwurst at the annual Würst Festival in Bicentennial Park on Saturday.

Helping with the silent auction at Boulder City Sunrise Rotary’s annual Würst Fest fundraiser on Saturday were, from left, Brian Williams, Cyndy Anderson and Doug Scheppmann.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

McKenzie Simmons, 4, of Boulder City prepares to paint a rock in the kids zone at Boulder City Sunrise Rotary’s annual Würst Fest in Bicentennial Park on Saturday.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

People browse through the items available in the silent auction at Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club’s annual Würst Fest fundraiser on Saturday.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

The Würst Dam Car Show, part of Boulder City Sunrise Rotary’s annual Würst Fest funderaiser, attracted vehicles of all makes, models and years. They filled Wilbur Square Park.