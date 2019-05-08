Seen on Scene: At the Spring Jamboree

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Amanda Yardley, left, learns how to use a bow and arrow from Samantha Lowy at the 42nd annual Spring Jamboree on Saturday, May 4, in Wilbur Square Park. The annual event is sponsored by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Asher Stewart, left, and Kinsley Irwin are crowned Little Mister and Little Miss Boulder City in Bicentennial Park on Saturday, May 4, at the 42nd annual Spring Jamboree. The annual event is sponsored by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Lilia Coffey navigates a kayak during Get Outdoors Nevada Day at the 42nd annual Spring Jamboree on Saturday, May 4, in Wilbur Square Park. The annual event is sponsored by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Matt Marinac tests out the slackline during the Get Outdoors Nevada Day exhibition in Boulder City at the 42nd annual Spring Jamboree Saturday, May 4, in Wilbur Square Park. The annual event is sponsored by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Susan Stark invited passersby into PFLAG of Boulder City's booth to help build a diversity sculpture during Spring Jam in Bicentennial Park on Saturday, May 4, 2019. The sculpture began with two pieces and grew during the two-day event.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Aidin Fly performs a flip on his bike during the 42nd annual Spring Jamboree on Saturday, May 4, in Boulder City. The annual event is sponsored by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Kathy Ely and her dog, Fritz, celebrate their third-place win for shortest ears at Bark in the Park in Bicentennial Park Saturday, May 4, in Boulder City. The animal event was part of the 42nd annual Spring Jamboree sponsored by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Dinosaurs were on display at the 42nd annual Spring Jamboree in Boulder City on Saturday, May 4. The annual event is sponsored by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The Boulder City Rod Run, presented by the Pan Draggers and Boulder City Cruisin' Association during Spring Jamboree, attracted a variety of makes and models dating from the early 1900s on Saturday, May 4.

