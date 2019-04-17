Seen on Scene: At the Spring Fine Art & Craft Show

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Rocky Borders is a glass fusion artist who makes earrings, pendants and other types of jewelry. He is is a snowbird to the Las Vegas area and lives in Dash Point, Washington, the rest of year.

Carol Bilodeau showcases her alcohol ink paintings and photography at the 34th annual Spring Fine Art & Craft Show presented by the Boulder City Art Guild on Saturday and Sunday, April 13 and 14, at Bicentennial Park. Bilodeau also served as the interim show committee chair.

Visitors and artists enjoy the 34th annual Spring Fine Art & Craft Show put on the Boulder City Art Guild on Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14.

Jason Wright of Wright Designs sits in a chair he made out of recycled wood during the 34th annual Spring Fine Art & Craft Show presented by the Boulder City Art Guild in Bicentennial Park. It is held together with wooden dowels and has no screws in it.

