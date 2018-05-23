Seen on Scene: At the Sons of Norway Constitution Day Celebration

The Sons of Norway Constitution Day celebration at Bicentennial Park on May 17 featured the replica of a Viking ship in which people of all ages enjoyed dressing up, including, from left, Mariah Torgesen, Ella Morris, Spencer Torgesen and Callie Torgesen.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
Andy Agan, left, and Warren Halverson work the beer table at the Sons of Norway Constitution Day celebration on May 17 at Bicentennial Park in Boulder City.
Lettie Zimmerman and Erik Pappa enjoy the Sons of Norway Constitution Day celebration on May 17 at Bicentennial Park. Pappa is the president of Vegas Viking Lodge that partnered with the Desert Troll Lodge of Boulder City.
Rick Senzig of the Vegas Viking Lodge strikes a pose at the Sons of Norway Constitution Day celebration on May 17 at Bicentennial Park. Senzig is the group’s historical officer.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
Minna Anderson, left, and Agnes Jevne serve Norwegian food to guests at the Sons of Norway Constitution Day celebration May 17 at Bicentennial Park.
Guests at the Sons of Norway Constitution Day celebration May 17 at Bicentennial Park line up to buy baked goods.
By Celia Shortt Goodyear
Boulder City Review