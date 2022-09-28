Seen on Scene: At the Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty

Owen Ozborn, 5, gets ready to throw a toy into the pool for Charlie during the Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty at Boulder City Pool on Saturday.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Owen Ozborn, 5, gets ready to throw a water toy into the pool for Charlie, a mixed-breed rescue dog, during the Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty at the Boulder City Pool on Saturday, Sept. 24.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Tanner, a Labrador, climbs out of the pool after retrieving a ball during Saturday’s, Sept. 24, Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty at Boulder City Pool.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Michele Schiemer and Oakley, a Jack Russell mix, were among those attending the Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Boulder City Pool.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Jett, a border collie owned by Vallerie McCoy, retrieves a toy during the Soggy Doggy on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the Boulder City Pool.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Ammo, a chocolate labrador, enjoyed playing in the pool Saturday, Sept. 24, during the Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty. He is owned by Bill Avery.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Dallas, an Olde English Bulldogge, takes a break from the activities in the Boulder City Pool during the Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty on Saturday, Sept. 24, with Rafael Fandino, son of Dougie Fandino, who owns Dallas. Sitting in the chair is Princess, a chihuahua.

