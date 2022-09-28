Seen on Scene: At the Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty
Owen Ozborn, 5, gets ready to throw a toy into the pool for Charlie during the Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty at Boulder City Pool on Saturday.
Tanner, a Labrador, climbs out of the pool after retrieving a ball during Saturday’s Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty at Boulder City Pool.
Michele Schiemer and Oakley, a Jack Russell mix, were among those attending the Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty on Saturday at the Boulder City Pool.
Jett, a border collie owned by Vallerie McCoy, retrieves a toy during the Soggy Doggy on Saturday at the Boulder City Pool.
Ammo, a chocolate Labrador, enjoyed playing in the pool Saturday during the Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty. He is owned by Bill Avery.
Dallas, an Olde English Bulldogge, takes a break from the activities in the Boulder City Pool during the Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty on Saturday with Rafael Fandino, son of Dougie Fandino, who owns Dallas. Sitting in the chair is Princess, a Chihuahua.