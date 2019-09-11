Seen on Scene: At the Soggy Doggy

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Abby Burke throws a ball into the water for her dog, Lola, to catch during the fifth annual Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty at the Boulder City Pool on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Atlas, a 15-month-old chocolate Labrador, listens to his owner, Roger Shoupp, as he coaxes him into the pool at the Soggy Doggy at the Boulder City Pool on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Nancy Kolander throws a ball into the pool for her dog, Baylor, to catch at the Soggy Doggy at the Boulder City Pool on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Duke swims to the side of the pool after a retrieving a ball at the Soggy Doggy on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Boulder City Pool.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Several of the dogs at the Soggy Doggy play in the wading pool before moving to the larger one Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Boulder City Pool.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review After retrieving the ball first, Beau races Lola to the side of the pool during the Soggy Doggy on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Boulder City Pool.

