Seen on Scene: At the Soggy Doggy
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
Abby Burke throws a ball into the water for her dog, Lola, to catch during the fifth annual Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty at the Boulder City Pool on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Atlas, a 15-month-old chocolate Labrador, listens to his owner, Roger Shoupp, as he coaxes him into the pool at the Soggy Doggy at the Boulder City Pool on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Nancy Kolander, left, throws a ball into the pool for her dog, Baylor, to catch at the Soggy Doggy at the Boulder City Pool on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Duke swims to the side of the pool after a retrieving a ball at the Soggy Doggy on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Boulder City Pool.
After retrieving the ball first, Beau races Lola to the side of the pool during the Soggy Doggy on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Boulder City Pool.
Several of the dogs at the Soggy Doggy play in the wading pool before moving to the larger one Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Boulder City Pool.