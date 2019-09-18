Seen on Scene: At the Senior Center Ice Cream Social
◀ Shannon Chavez of the Senior Center of Boulder City puts some whipped cream on Joe Rowe’s dish of ice cream during an ice cream social at the center Friday.
◀ Shannon Chavez of the Senior Center of Boulder City puts some whipped cream on Joe Rowe’s dish of ice cream during an ice cream social at the center Friday, Sept. 13.
Joan Pomellito serves ice cream Friday, Sept. 13, at the Senior Center of Boulder City. The ice cream social was provided courtesy of The Homestead at Boulder City.
People lined up for some cool and tasty treats during an ice cream social Friday, Sept. 13, at the Senior Center of Boulder City.