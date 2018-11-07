Seen on Scene: At the Pirate Party

Joshua Edelstein and Shasta Willett practiced their pirate faces at the Pirate Party at the Boulder City Pool on Saturday
Boulder City Aquatic Coordinator Cheree Brennan shows off her sword-wielding skills Saturday, Nov. 3, at the pool’s pirate party.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
The Cook family, from left, Hailey, Lara, Harmony and Parker, in front, came to the pirate party at the Boulder City Pool on Saturday, Nov. 3, in their best pirate attire.
By Celia Shortt Goodyear
Boulder City Review