Seen on Scene: At the Library’s Bond Payoff Celebration
Boulder City Library Director Kim Diehm cuts the cake for Jeff Breedan, chairman of the library’s board of trustees, at a party Sept. 18 to celebrate paying off the facility’s $4.4 million bond.
Duncan McCoy discusses the history of the Boulder City Library at the Sept. 18 bond payoff party. McCoy was the director of the library when the current facility was built and opened in May 2002.
Michele Rustigan, a new library trustee, has her picture taken at the streamer wall during the library’s bond payoff party Sept. 18.