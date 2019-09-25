84°F
Community

Seen on Scene: At the Library’s Bond Payoff Celebration

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
September 25, 2019 - 3:19 pm
 

Boulder City Library Director Kim Diehm cuts the cake for Jeff Breedan, chairman of the library’s board of trustees, at a party Sept. 18 to celebrate paying off the facility’s $4.4 million bond.

Duncan McCoy discusses the history of the Boulder City Library at the Sept. 18 bond payoff party. McCoy was the director of the library when the current facility was built and opened in May 2002.

Michele Rustigan, a new library trustee, has her picture taken at the streamer wall during the library’s bond payoff party Sept. 18.

Dale Ryan, left, and Jim Parsons manned the grill at the 2018 Würst Festival presented by the ...
Daylong fest highights würst
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Fun for the family and fun raising for the community highlight the 23rd annual Würst Festival presented by the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary.

(Patti Diamond) Roasted butternut squash is combined with a browned butter bechamel sauce to cr ...
Roasted squash adds dose comfort to fall lasagna
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Cool, crisp mornings tell us autumn is in the air. The welcome change in season makes us crave the culinary equivalent of a soft cozy sweater. How about caramelized roasted butternut squash with browned butter and rosemary infused creamy bechamel sauce layered with an abundance of gooey mozzarella cheese? This the most blissfully autumnal lasagna ever. Each bite a forkful of comfort.

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Bobbi came to the shelter when her owner could no longer care for ...
Community Briefs, Sept. 26
By Boulder City Review

See Spot Run to hold bake sale Friday

Senior Center, Sept. 26
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

(Susan Mitchell) James Rice and Andrew Rice, great-grandsons of Luanna and Carl Mitchell, stand ...
Family creates Constitution display at library
Keeping with a 15-year tradition, the Mitchell-Stankovic family of Boulder City has created an educational display about the U.S. Constitution at Boulder City Library. The display was created in honor of Constitution Week, which is marked annually by Daughters of the American Revolution, Silver State Chapter.

(Patti Diamond) Apple strudel evokes fall with it’s spices and apples baked inside a flaky pa ...
Dessert evokes flavors of fall
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Thank you, summer. It’s been a blast, but we’ve had our fill of scorching heat and dusty days. We know better than anyone how wonderful it feels when the leaves begin to change, temperatures drop and autumnal bliss is in the air. It may not be here yet, but we know it’s coming.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Shannon Chavez of the Senior Center of Boulder City ...
Seen on Scene: At the Senior Center Ice Cream Social
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Shannon Chavez of the Senior Center of Boulder City puts some whipped cream on Joe Rowe’s dish of ice cream during an ice cream social at the center Friday, Sept. 13.

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Mouser is a 5-year-old female cat in need of a new home. Mouser i ...
Community Briefs, Sept. 19
By Boulder City Review

Early Boulder City topic of talk

Senior Center, Sept. 19
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

(Norma Vally) A blue accent wall brings color and calm to an office.
Take the ‘pain’ out of making paint choice
By Norma Vally Home Matters

The bright yellow leaves fallen on my lawn, albeit heat-induced, remind me that autumn will soon bring us its fabulous color palette. Early fall and preholidays is the perfect time to paint because opening windows for ventilation is ideal. And it will get your house spiffy for the upcoming gatherings. If painting is on your to-do list, start planning now.