Seen on Scene: At the Holiday Celebrations
Jingle Cat dances to some Christmas music before the community Christmas tree at Frank Crowe Park is lit Friday.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/ Boulder City Review
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
The Boulder City Fire Department starts off the annual Santa’s Electric Night Parade in downtown Boulder City on Saturday.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
City Councilwoman Claudia Bridges waves to the crowd during Santa’s Electric Night Parade in Boulder City on Saturday.
Local nonprofit organization See Spot Run created a float, right, that looked like a dog for Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday in Boulder City.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Boulder City Garden Club’s float in Santa’s Electric Night Parade focused on holidays in the desert. The parade was held in downtown Boulder City on Saturday.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
The Grinch makes an appearance with Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum at Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday in downtown Boulder City.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
Santa’s Electric Night Parade featured many different lights, floats and vehicles including these Volkswagens. The annual parade was Saturday in downtown Boulder City.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Sophie, a 1954 Studebaker owned by Michele Varner of Boulder City, makes her first appearance at Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday and an abominable snowman tagged along for the ride.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Snoopy rides atop a vehicle as it travels down Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City on Saturday during Santa’s Electric Night Parade. It was part of an entry sponsored by Desert Sun Realty and Bret Runion.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
Jingle Cat and Hoover help turn on the lights at The Christmas House, 1525 Fifth St., on Friday in Boulder City.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
Mike Pacini emcees Santa’s Electric Night Parade while wearing his special shoes Saturday in downtown Boulder City.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Linda Scott, left, and Sheri Vanoosten volunteer at Boulder City Community Club’s annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar on Saturday at the city’s recreation center.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Vendors from throughout the Southwest brought an assortment of handcrafted jewelry, wares and holiday decorations to the annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar on Saturday. Boulder City Community Club presents the event and uses proceeds to aid various community organizations and activities.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Members of the Segedy family of Boulder City, from left, Courtney, Joseph, James, John, Jerry and Jeffery came to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus and Jingle Cat at Santa’s Picture Party presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce on Saturday.