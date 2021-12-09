42°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Seen on Scene: At the Holiday Celebrations

Holiday Festivities 2021
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
December 8, 2021 - 5:47 pm
 
Updated December 8, 2021 - 6:14 pm
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Jingle Cat dances to some Christmas music before the ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Jingle Cat dances to some Christmas music before the community Christmas tree at Frank Crowe Park was lit Friday, Dec. 3.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Linda Scott, left, and Sheri Vanoosten volunteer at ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Linda Scott, left, and Sheri Vanoosten volunteer at Boulder City Community Club’s annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the city’s recreation center.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Members of the Segedy family of Boulder City, from ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Members of the Segedy family of Boulder City, from left, Courtney, Joseph, James, John, Jerry and Jeffery came to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus and Jingle Cat at Santa’s Picture Party presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review City Councilwoman Claudia Bridges waves to the crowd ...
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review City Councilwoman Claudia Bridges waves to the crowd during Santa's Electric Night Parade in Boulder City on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Fire Department starts off the annua ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Fire Department starts off the annual Santa's Electric Night Parade in downtown Boulder City on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Boulder City Garden Club's float in Santa's Electric ...
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Boulder City Garden Club's float in Santa's Electric Night Parade focused on holidays in the desert. The parade was held in downtown Boulder City on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review The Grinch makes an appearance with Tom Devlin's Mons ...
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review The Grinch makes an appearance with Tom Devlin's Monster Museum during Santa's Electric Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, in downtown Boulder City.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Santa's Electric Night Parade featured many different ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Santa's Electric Night Parade featured many different lights, floats and vehicles including these Volkswagens. The annual parade was Saturday, Dec. 4, in downtown Boulder City.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Sophie, a 1954 Studebaker owned by Michele Varner of ...
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Sophie, a 1954 Studebaker owned by Michele Varner of Boulder City, makes her first appearance at Santa's Electric Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, and an abominable snowman tagged along for the ride.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Local nonprofit organization See Spot Run created a f ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Local nonprofit organization See Spot Run created a float that looked like a dog for Santa's Electric Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, in Boulder City.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Snoopy rides atop a vehicle as it travels down Nevada ...
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Snoopy rides atop a vehicle as it travels down Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City on Saturday, Dec. 4, during Santa's Electric Night Parade. It was part of an entry sponsored by Desert Sun Realty and Bret Runion.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Jingle Cat and Hoover help turn on the lights at The ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Jingle Cat and Hoover help turn on the lights at The Christmas House, 1525 Fifth St., on Friday, Dec. 3, in Boulder City.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Mike Pacini emcees Santa's Electric Night Parade whil ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Mike Pacini emcees Santa's Electric Night Parade while wearing his special shoes Saturday, Dec. 4, in downtown Boulder City.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Vendors from throughout the Southwest brought an as ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Vendors from throughout the Southwest brought an assortment of handcrafted jewelry, wares and holiday decorations to the annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 4. Boulder City Community Club presents the event and uses proceeds to aid various community organizations and activities.

Jingle Cat dances to some Christmas music before the community Christmas tree at Frank Crowe Park is lit Friday.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/ Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Fire Department starts off the annual Santa’s Electric Night Parade in downtown Boulder City on Saturday.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

City Councilwoman Claudia Bridges waves to the crowd during Santa’s Electric Night Parade in Boulder City on Saturday.

Local nonprofit organization See Spot Run created a float, right, that looked like a dog for Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday in Boulder City.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Boulder City Garden Club’s float in Santa’s Electric Night Parade focused on holidays in the desert. The parade was held in downtown Boulder City on Saturday.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

The Grinch makes an appearance with Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum at Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday in downtown Boulder City.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Santa’s Electric Night Parade featured many different lights, floats and vehicles including these Volkswagens. The annual parade was Saturday in downtown Boulder City.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Sophie, a 1954 Studebaker owned by Michele Varner of Boulder City, makes her first appearance at Santa’s Electric Night Parade on Saturday and an abominable snowman tagged along for the ride.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Snoopy rides atop a vehicle as it travels down Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City on Saturday during Santa’s Electric Night Parade. It was part of an entry sponsored by Desert Sun Realty and Bret Runion.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Jingle Cat and Hoover help turn on the lights at The Christmas House, 1525 Fifth St., on Friday in Boulder City.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Mike Pacini emcees Santa’s Electric Night Parade while wearing his special shoes Saturday in downtown Boulder City.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Linda Scott, left, and Sheri Vanoosten volunteer at Boulder City Community Club’s annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar on Saturday at the city’s recreation center.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Vendors from throughout the Southwest brought an assortment of handcrafted jewelry, wares and holiday decorations to the annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar on Saturday. Boulder City Community Club presents the event and uses proceeds to aid various community organizations and activities.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Members of the Segedy family of Boulder City, from left, Courtney, Joseph, James, John, Jerry and Jeffery came to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus and Jingle Cat at Santa’s Picture Party presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce on Saturday.

By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Norma Vally) To ensure your Christmas tree stays green with firm branches throughout the holid ...
Hydrating, recycling keeps Christmas tree ‘green’ through New Year’s
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Keeping a natural Christmas tree alive and well through New Year’s should rank high on your holiday to-do list. The aesthetic of a robust tree speaks for itself, but more so, a dried-out tree can become a fire hazard.

(Bob Morris) The worst growing conditions for a cycad are unimproved soil, covered in rock and ...
Soil moisture sensors not always accurate
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. You recently gave me some advice on planting a crepe myrtle tree. I dug the planting hole as deep as the container and five times wider, but I didn’t do a water percolation test to make sure the planting hole drained water. I backfilled the hole with a 50/50 mix of the existing dirt plus a rich Viragrow compost. However, a soil sensor constantly registered a “10” (very wet) even for weeks after a single watering.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City artist Ann Boulais has created holiday o ...
Artists puts local touch on holiday ornaments
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A local resident used some unexpected down time during the pandemic to learn a new hobby and turn it into a side business creating holiday ornaments unique to Boulder City.

(Bob Morris) Desert landscape using smaller trees that originate from desert environments can p ...
Approved plants, art can replace nonfunctional grass
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I live in an HOA (homeowners association) property. I consider the rear yard next to my townhome contains “nonfunctional grass” as no one walks on or uses it. Where can I get a list of low-water-use plants and trees? I am sure with irrigation mandates we will do some conversions.

Association extends ‘Goodwill’ to aid military
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

When most people hear the name Goodwill, they tend to think of thrift stores, which are in Southern Nevada and across the nation. As an avid thrift store consumer, I can highly recommend shopping in those outlets. But in addition to selling donated items and helping the general public gain employment, Goodwill also provides veterans’ assistance.

Mike Pacini, from left, Jingle Cat and Santa Claus will help make the holiday season brighter t ...
Santa visits highlight holiday activities
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

If the holiday season seems a little brighter in Boulder City this season, it’s probably from the smiles on locals’ faces as traditional events return.