Seen on Scene: At the Holiday Celebrations

Jingle Cat dances to some Christmas music before the community Christmas tree at Frank Crowe Park is lit Friday.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Jingle Cat dances to some Christmas music before the community Christmas tree at Frank Crowe Park was lit Friday, Dec. 3.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Linda Scott, left, and Sheri Vanoosten volunteer at Boulder City Community Club’s annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the city’s recreation center.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Members of the Segedy family of Boulder City, from left, Courtney, Joseph, James, John, Jerry and Jeffery came to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus and Jingle Cat at Santa’s Picture Party presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review City Councilwoman Claudia Bridges waves to the crowd during Santa's Electric Night Parade in Boulder City on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Fire Department starts off the annual Santa's Electric Night Parade in downtown Boulder City on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Boulder City Garden Club's float in Santa's Electric Night Parade focused on holidays in the desert. The parade was held in downtown Boulder City on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review The Grinch makes an appearance with Tom Devlin's Monster Museum during Santa's Electric Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, in downtown Boulder City.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Santa's Electric Night Parade featured many different lights, floats and vehicles including these Volkswagens. The annual parade was Saturday, Dec. 4, in downtown Boulder City.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Sophie, a 1954 Studebaker owned by Michele Varner of Boulder City, makes her first appearance at Santa's Electric Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, and an abominable snowman tagged along for the ride.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Local nonprofit organization See Spot Run created a float that looked like a dog for Santa's Electric Night Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, in Boulder City.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Snoopy rides atop a vehicle as it travels down Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City on Saturday, Dec. 4, during Santa's Electric Night Parade. It was part of an entry sponsored by Desert Sun Realty and Bret Runion.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Jingle Cat and Hoover help turn on the lights at The Christmas House, 1525 Fifth St., on Friday, Dec. 3, in Boulder City.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Mike Pacini emcees Santa's Electric Night Parade while wearing his special shoes Saturday, Dec. 4, in downtown Boulder City.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Vendors from throughout the Southwest brought an assortment of handcrafted jewelry, wares and holiday decorations to the annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 4. Boulder City Community Club presents the event and uses proceeds to aid various community organizations and activities.

