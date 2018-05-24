Seen on Scene: At the Heart of the Community

Jim and Kathy Calhoun of Boulder City were honored Saturday as recipients of the ninth annual Heart of the Community award presented by the Boulder City Hospital Foundation.

Teresa and Michael Giroux, last year’s recipients of Boulder City Hospital Foundation’s Heart of the Community award, were on hand to recognize this year’s honorees at the annual gala fundraiser held Saturday at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

Salome Jarvis, activities director for the long term care center at Boulder City Hospital, was presented with the Medical Professional of the Year award. She has been at the center since September 1993.

Chet Buchanan, host of his own show on 98.5 KLUC, served as auctioneer at Boulder City Hospital Foundation’s Heart of the Community Gala on Saturday. The event raised more than $110,000, some of which was designated for a harness system for the physical therapy department.

Marvin and Francyl Gawryn were among those who attended Boulder City Hospital Foundation’s annual fundraiser, the Heart of the Community, on Saturday at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

Enjoying a chance to visit and help Boulder City Hospital at its foundation’s annual Heart of the Community gala were, from left, Priscilla Runion, Bret Runion, Wanye Laska, Catherine Laska and Cokie Booth. The event was held Saturday at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

