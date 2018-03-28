Seen on Scene: At the Easter Egg Hunt

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Children and adults of all ages pack Wilbur Square Park on Saturday for the annual Easter egg hunt.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Jace Newbern, left, helps his younger brother, Everett, meet the Easter Bunny for the first time at the annual Easter egg hunt.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Rick Bexley gives the Easter Bunny "bunny ears" while his son, Landon, poses for a photo.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Children and their families fill Wilbur Square Park on Saturday to get their photos with the Easter Bunny.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review In addition to DJing the Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, Mike Pacini enjoyed some time with his great-nieces, Gwennie Villegas, left, and Hillary Williams.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Children and adults of all ages pack Wilbur Square Park on Saturday for the annual Easter egg hunt.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Jace Newbern, left, helps his younger brother, Everett, meet the Easter Bunny for the first time at the annual Easter egg hunt.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Rick Bexley gives the Easter Bunny “bunny ears” while his son, Landon, poses for a photo.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Families fill Wilbur Square Park on Saturday to get their photos with the Easter Bunny.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

In addition to DJing the Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, Mike Pacini enjoyed some time with his great-nieces, Gwennie Villegas, left, and Hillary Williams.

By Celia Shortt Goodyear

Boulder City Review