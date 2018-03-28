Seen on Scene: At the Easter Egg Hunt

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
Children and adults of all ages pack Wilbur Square Park on Saturday for the annual Easter egg hunt.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
Jace Newbern, left, helps his younger brother, Everett, meet the Easter Bunny for the first time at the annual Easter egg hunt.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
Rick Bexley gives the Easter Bunny “bunny ears” while his son, Landon, poses for a photo.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
Families fill Wilbur Square Park on Saturday to get their photos with the Easter Bunny.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
In addition to DJing the Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, Mike Pacini enjoyed some time with his great-nieces, Gwennie Villegas, left, and Hillary Williams.
By Celia Shortt Goodyear
Boulder City Review