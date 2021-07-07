Seen on Scene: At the Damboree
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
The annual Damboree parade features a water play section, and, first row, from left, Damien Sheets, Scott Muller, Jacob Reese and Roman Hornaday, get their water guns ready along with, second row, from left, Lauren Small, Brian Harrison and Jakob Ryan, and third row, from left, Clint Small, Daniel Shay and Logan Melton.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
Councilman James Howard Adams hands out personal fans to people watching the annual Damboree parade Saturday in Boulder City.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
Incoming Councilwoman Sherri Jorgensen, left, and Councilwoman Claudia Bridges wave to visitors during the annual Damboree parade.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
Mike Collins, owner of My 4 Sons Cards Comics and Games, gets hit with some water during the annual Fourth of July Damboree parade Saturday.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
People on the water play parade entries soak the crowd during the annual Fourth of July Damboree parade Saturday.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
Kids ages 12 and older participate in the annual Fourth of July coin toss at the Boulder City pool on Saturday. Approximately 70 children of all ages participated in the event.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
Don Scott, left, and Mick Casey sing a worship song outside Christ Lutheran Church before the Damboree parade.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review)
Cooking sausages for the Rotary Club of Boulder City’s annual Damboree pancake breakfast in Bicentennial Park on Saturday were, from left, volunteers Johnna Simms, Bill Rackey and club member Tom Riggs.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
State Treasurer Zach Conine, center, watches as Ben Baugh, right, makes pancakes during the Rotary Club of Boulder City’s annual Damboree pancake breakfast Saturday at Bicentennial Park. At left, member Frank Carroll supervises the action.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Jennie and Don Avon of Boulder City enjoy the pancake breakfast presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City on Saturday as part of the Damboree festivities.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Rylin Gerhardt, 7, of Henderson shows off the Mickey Mouse pancake made especially for her during the Rotary Club of Boulder City’s annual Damboree breakfast Saturday at Bicentennial Park.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Caleb Whitehouse, from left, Don Wood, Duncan McCoy and Clare Tobler were in charge of preparing the batter for the Rotary Club of Boulder City’s annual Damboree pancake breakfast Saturday in Bicentennial Park. The club planned to serve 600 people.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
The Ruby family, from left, Jennifer, Blake, Edith and Justin, came from Las Vegas to enjoy a pancake breakfast presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City in Bicentennial Park on Saturday as part of the Damboree celebration.
Decked out in patriotic attire, from left, Cody Obergh, Jessica Obergh, Kinsley Obergh, Elizabeth Donofrio and Linzy Donofrio, all of Henderson, await the start of the Damboree parade in downtown Boulder City on Saturday.
Hali Bernstein Saylor
/Boulder City Review
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Members of the Cpl. Matthew A. Commons Post 36, Veterans of Foreign Wars, presented the colors as the beginning of the Damboree parade through downtown Boulder City on Saturday.