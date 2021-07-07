Seen on Scene: At the Damboree

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) American Legion Post 31 of Boulder City celebratated Independence Day in “Revolutionary” style during the Damboree parade in downtown Boulder City on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Councilman James Howard Adams hands out personal fans to people watching the annual Damboree parade Saturday, July 3, in Boulder City.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Mike Collins, owner of My 4 Sons Cards Comics and Games, gets hit with some water during the annual Fourth of July Damboree parade Saturday, July 3, in Boulder City.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A member of the Zelzah Shrine adjusts his inflatable Uncle Sam as he drives down Nevada Way during Saturday’s, July 3 Damboree parade in Boulder City.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Caleb Whitehouse, with from left, Don Wood, Duncan McCoy and Clare Tobler were in charge of preparing the batter for the Rotary Club of Boulder City’s annual Damboree pancake breakfast Saturday, July 3, in Bicentennial Park. The club planned to serve 600 people.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Kids ages 12 and older participate in the annual Fourth of July coin toss at the Boulder City pool on Saturday, July 3. Approximately 70 children of all ages participated in the event.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Incoming Councilwoman Sherri Jorgensen, left, and Councilwoman Claudia Bridges wave to visitors during the annual Damboree parade Saturday, July 3, in Boulder City.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Cooking sausages for the Rotary Club of Boulder City’s annual Damboree pancake breakfast in Bicentennial Park on Saturday, July 3, were, from left, volunteers Johnna Simms, Bill Rackey and club member Tom Riggs.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Decked out in patriotic attire, from left, Cody Obergh, Jessica Obergh, Kinsley Obergh, Elizabeth Donofrio and Linzy Donofrio, all of Henderson, await the start of the Damboree parade in downtown Boulder City on Saturday, July 3.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Characters Unlimited of Boulder City brought some familiar faces to the annual Damboree parade through downtown Saturday, July 3.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The annual Damboree parade features a water play section, and, first row, from left, Damien Sheets, Scott Muller, Jacob Reese and Roman Hornaday, get their water guns ready along with, second row, from left, Lauren Small, Brian Harrison and Jakob Ryan, and third row, from left, Clint Small, Daniel Shay and Logan Melton.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review People on the water play parade entries soak the crowd during the annual Fourth of July Damboree parade Saturday, July 3, in downtown Boulder City.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Don Scott, left, and Mick Casey sing a worship song outside Christ Lutheran Church before the Damboree parade Saturday, July 3, in Boulder City.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) State Treasurer Zach Conine, center, watches as Ben Baugh, right, makes pancakes during the Rotary Club of Boulder City’s annual Damboree pancake breakfast Saturday, July 3, at Bicentennial Park. At left, member Frank Carroll supervises the action.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Jennie and Don Avon of Boulder City enjoy the pancake breakfast presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City on Saturday, July 3, as part of the Damboree festivities.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Rylin Gerhardt, 7, of Henderson shows off the Mickey Mouse pancake made especially for her during the Rotary Club of Boulder City’s annual Damboree breakfast Saturday, July 3, at Bicentennial Park.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The Ruby family, from left, Jennifer, Blake, Edith and Justin, came from Las Vegas to enjoy a pancake breakfast presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City in Bicentennial Park on Saturday, July 3, as part of the Damboree celebration.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Staff from Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument were among the participants in Saturday’s, July 3 Damboree parade in downtown Boulder City.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) BC Dam Tacos passed out tacos along the route of Saturday’s, July 3 Damboree parade.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A motorcyclist was among the participants of Saturday’s, July 3 Damboree parade through downtown Boulder City.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Kasimer Cusak rode in the annual Damboree parade in a special cart driven by Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, on Saturday, July 3.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Dawn Green, the newly installed president of Boulder City Sunrise Rotary, donned a costume to promote the club’s upcoming Wurst Festival as she marched down Nevada Way during Saturday’s, July 3, 2021, Damboree parade.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Elks Lodge 1682 entered a float in Saturday’s, July 3, 2021, Damboree parade in downtown Boulder City to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Members of the Cpl. Matthew A. Commons Post 36, Veterans of Foreign Wars, presented the colors as the beginning of the Damboree parade through downtown Boulder City on Saturday.