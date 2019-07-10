Seen on Scene: At the Damboree
Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Cpl. Matthew A. Commons Post 36, of Boulder City presented the colors to kick off the 71st annual Damboree parade through downtown July 4.
Mayor Kiernan McManus welcomes locals and visitors to the Damboree festivities in Broadbent Park on July 4 as Jill Rowland-Lagan of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce looks on.
Enjoying a pancake breakfast presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City in Bicentennial Park that kicked off the Damboree celebration July 4 were, from left, Harry Fullmer, Hazel Lanning, 4, and Susan Fullmer, all of Boulder City.
Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea drives his 1930 Ford Model A that he has owned since 1988 down Nevada Way during the 71st annual Damboree parade.
Rotarians Chris Romero, left, and John Chase cooked sausages for the pancake breakfast served in Bicentennial Park by the Rotary Club of Boulder City to start the Damboree celebration.
Congresswoman Susie Lee, left, meets with newly elected Boulder City Councilwoman Claudia Bridges during the Damboree celebration July 4.
Members of Boulder City High School’s class of 1979 ride their float down Nevada Way during the Damboree parade. The float won first place in the most creative division.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Dawn Hooper, left, owner of The Spa Life, and her mother, Kathy Hooper, were part of the Damboree parade on July 4.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Tonya Lawrence, in back, and Tahlia Lawrence, far right, of the Boulder City 4-H club, assist Annalicia Estrada, from left, Andy Estrana III and Jorge Estrada of Henderson as the play the Save the Water game during Damboree festivities in Broadbent Park on July 4.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
The grand marshals for the 71st annual Damboree parade July 4 were recipients of year-end awards from the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Even the downtown art got into the spirit of the Fourth of July for the city’s Damboree celebration on July 4.
Damboree parade winners
Best theme: Boulder Business Development, first; Law Tigers, second.
Most creative: Boulder City High School class of 1979, first; Uncle Sam, second.
Special judges award: Kasimer Cusak
Parks and Recreation Department Game Winners
Potato sack race
6 and younger: Kaylee Dawson, first; Allanah Henson, second; Alana Huntsman third.
7-8-year old girls: Hailey Lashbrook, first; Diamond Amdahl, second; Sierra Lehne, third.
7-8-year old boys: Ehren Conrad, first; T.J. Huntsman, second; Tyler Hawes, third.
9-11-year-old girls: Ava Hawes, first; Brooklyn Leff, second; Karson Halo, third.
9-11-year-old boys: Trevor Garcia, first; Ian Shelton, second; Jackson Fires, third.
12-15-year-old girls: Grace Velez, first; Erin Velez, second; Morgan Folks, third.
12-15-year-old boys: Dakota Hall, first; Case Green, second; Kanon Rose, third.
16 and older girls: Jaeda Allen, first; Tiffany Hawes, second; Alicia Lashbrook; third.
16 and older boys: Erbie Jimenez, first; Jesse Huntsman, second; Kanon Rose, third.
Hippety hop race
6 and younger girls: Catia Bernal, first; Ally Huntsman, second; Alayna Henson, third.
6 and younger boys: Mason Bowman, first; Cash Huntsman, second; Cannon Bohanan, third.
7-8-year-old girls: Sierra Lehne, first; Hailee Huntsman, second; Hailey Lashbrook, third.
7-8-year-old boys: Ehren Conrad, first; T.J. Huntsman, second; Tyler Hawes, third.
9-11-year-old girls: Ava Hawes, first; Abrielle Huntsman, second; Lizzie Huntsman, third.
9-11-year-old boys: Ian Shelton, first; Jackson Fires, second; Trevor Garcia, third.
12-15-year-old girls: Nicole Valez, first; Morgan Folks, second; Hannah Miller, third.
12-15-year-old boys: Dakota Hall, first; Lucas Huntsman, second; Chase Hoy, third.
16 and older girls: Tiffany Hawes, first; Alicia Lashbrook, second; Erin Dawson, third.
16 and older boys: Erbie Jimenez, first; Mason Hood, second; Justin Hawes, third.
Sprint/foot race
6 and younger girls: Kaylee Dawson, first; Allanah Henson, second; Sofia Redelsperger, third.
6 and younger boys: Cannon Bohanan, first; Trenten Mozur, second; Dylan Denzer, third.
7-8-year-old girls: Hailey Lashbrook, first; Sierra Lehne, second; Rylee Waggener, third.
7-8-year-old boys: T.J. Huntsman, first; Ehren Conrad, second; Aidyn Littrell, third.
9-11-year-old girls: Brooklyn Leff, first; Carson Hall, second; Ava Hawes, third.
9-11-year-old boys: Trevor Garcia, first; Cohen Hoover, second; Jacob Lashbrook, third.
12-15-year-old girls: Morgan Folks, first; Erin Velez, second; Grace Velez, third.
12-15-year-old boys: Dakota Hall, first; Case Green, second; Canon Hudson, third.
16 and older girls: Ryann Reese, first; Jaleda Allen, second; Tiffany Hawes, third.
16 and older boys: Fatu Faleafine, first; Erbie Jimenez, second; Vance Lawhorn, third.