Seen on Scene: At the Damboree

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Cpl. Matthew A. Commons Post 36, of Boulder City presented the colors to kick off the 71st annual Damboree parade through downtown July 4.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Cpl. Matthew A. Commons Post 36, of Boulder City presented the colors to kick off the 71st annual Damboree parade through downtown Thursday, July 4, 2019.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mayor Kiernan McManus welcomes locals and visitors to the Damboree festivities in Broadbent Park on Thursday, July 4, 2019, as Jill Rowland-Lagan of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce looks on.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Enjoying a pancake breakfast presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City in Bicentennial Park that kicked off the Damboree celebration July 4, 2019, were, from left, Harry Fullmer, Hazel Lanning, 4, and Susan Fullmer, all of Boulder City.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea drives his 1930 Ford Model A that he has owned since 1988 down Nevada Way during the 71st annual Damboree parade Thursday, July 4, 2019.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Rotarians Chris Romero, left, and John Chase cooked sausages for the pancake breakfast served in Bicentennial Park by the Rotary Club of Boulder City to start the Damboree celebration Thursday, July 4, 2019.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Congresswoman Susie Lee, left, meets with newly elected Boulder City Councilwoman Claudia Bridges during the Damboree celebration Thursday, July 4, 2019.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Members of Boulder City High School’s class of 1979 ride their float down Nevada Way during the Damboree parade on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The float won first place in the most creative division.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Dawn Hooper, left, owner of The Spa Life, and her mother, Kathy Hooper, were part of the Damboree parade on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Tonya Lawrence, in back, and Tahlia Lawrence, far right, of the Boulder City 4-H club, assist Annalicia Estrada, from left, Andy Estrana III and Jorge Estrada of Henderson as the play the Save the Water game during Damboree festivities in Broadbent Park on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The grand marshals for the 71st annual Damboree parade Thursday, July 4, 2019, were recipients of year-end awards from the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Even the downtown art got into the spirit of the Fourth of July for the city’s Damboree celebration on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Cpl. Matthew A. Commons Post 36, of Boulder City presented the colors to kick off the 71st annual Damboree parade through downtown July 4.

Mayor Kiernan McManus welcomes locals and visitors to the Damboree festivities in Broadbent Park on July 4 as Jill Rowland-Lagan of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce looks on.

Enjoying a pancake breakfast presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City in Bicentennial Park that kicked off the Damboree celebration July 4 were, from left, Harry Fullmer, Hazel Lanning, 4, and Susan Fullmer, all of Boulder City.

Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea drives his 1930 Ford Model A that he has owned since 1988 down Nevada Way during the 71st annual Damboree parade.

Rotarians Chris Romero, left, and John Chase cooked sausages for the pancake breakfast served in Bicentennial Park by the Rotary Club of Boulder City to start the Damboree celebration.

Congresswoman Susie Lee, left, meets with newly elected Boulder City Councilwoman Claudia Bridges during the Damboree celebration July 4.

Members of Boulder City High School’s class of 1979 ride their float down Nevada Way during the Damboree parade. The float won first place in the most creative division.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Dawn Hooper, left, owner of The Spa Life, and her mother, Kathy Hooper, were part of the Damboree parade on July 4.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Tonya Lawrence, in back, and Tahlia Lawrence, far right, of the Boulder City 4-H club, assist Annalicia Estrada, from left, Andy Estrana III and Jorge Estrada of Henderson as the play the Save the Water game during Damboree festivities in Broadbent Park on July 4.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

The grand marshals for the 71st annual Damboree parade July 4 were recipients of year-end awards from the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Even the downtown art got into the spirit of the Fourth of July for the city’s Damboree celebration on July 4.