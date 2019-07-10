99°F
Community

Seen on Scene: At the Damboree

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
July 10, 2019 - 4:00 pm
 

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Cpl. Matthew A. Commons Post 36, of Boulder City presented the colors to kick off the 71st annual Damboree parade through downtown July 4.

Mayor Kiernan McManus welcomes locals and visitors to the Damboree festivities in Broadbent Park on July 4 as Jill Rowland-Lagan of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce looks on.

Enjoying a pancake breakfast presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City in Bicentennial Park that kicked off the Damboree celebration July 4 were, from left, Harry Fullmer, Hazel Lanning, 4, and Susan Fullmer, all of Boulder City.

Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea drives his 1930 Ford Model A that he has owned since 1988 down Nevada Way during the 71st annual Damboree parade.

Rotarians Chris Romero, left, and John Chase cooked sausages for the pancake breakfast served in Bicentennial Park by the Rotary Club of Boulder City to start the Damboree celebration.

Congresswoman Susie Lee, left, meets with newly elected Boulder City Councilwoman Claudia Bridges during the Damboree celebration July 4.

Members of Boulder City High School’s class of 1979 ride their float down Nevada Way during the Damboree parade. The float won first place in the most creative division.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Dawn Hooper, left, owner of The Spa Life, and her mother, Kathy Hooper, were part of the Damboree parade on July 4.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Tonya Lawrence, in back, and Tahlia Lawrence, far right, of the Boulder City 4-H club, assist Annalicia Estrada, from left, Andy Estrana III and Jorge Estrada of Henderson as the play the Save the Water game during Damboree festivities in Broadbent Park on July 4.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

The grand marshals for the 71st annual Damboree parade July 4 were recipients of year-end awards from the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Even the downtown art got into the spirit of the Fourth of July for the city’s Damboree celebration on July 4.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review

THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Lake Mead offers miles of shorelines, including bea ...
Boulder’s Best: Great spots to get wet
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Today ushers in a heat wave for Boulder City with temperatures expected to be 107 degrees and higher. To help residents survive the heat, the Boulder City Review has compiled a list of places to cool down, swim or just play in some refreshing water.

(Norma Vally) During the summer, carefully watch your pet for signs of overheating. Pets should ...
Protect your pets from extreme heat
By Norma Vally Home Matters

The expression “dog days of summer” originated from Greek and Roman astrology, when the rising of Sirius (dog star) kicked off the hottest, most uncomfortable days of summer. For our furry friends, “dog days” can be downright deadly.

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Jagger is a young, neutered male Australian Shepherd in need of a ...
Community Briefs, July 11
By Boulder City Review

Voter registration topic for club

Senior Center, July 11
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

(Boulder City Chamber of Commerce) The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is organizing the first ...
Restaurants to showcase best dishes at new event
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Visitors and residents will have the opportunity to sample the menus of local restaurants while raising money to help culinary arts students during the first Boulder City Best Dam Restaurant Week in August.

(Patti Diamond) One tasty way to beat the heat this summer is to make ice pops at home.
Cool down this summer with frozen pops
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

There are few things more refreshing on a hot summer’s day than cooling down with a flavorful ice pop. But before you dash to the grocery store, consider making frozen pops at home. Store-bought pops are often chockablock full of sugar, artificial flavoring and dyes. How else can you get those neon colors not found in nature? While it’s fun for the kiddies to stick out their electric blue tongues, we can make better-for-you pops they will love.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Thomas Valencia, education and outreach specialist ...
Star Power
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Community Briefs, July 4
By Boulder City Review

Library to host Hampstead’s performance of ‘Jungle Book’