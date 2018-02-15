Seen on Scene: At the Dam Short Film Festival

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Attendees watch the opening for films screening at the Boulder Theatre for the 14th annual Dam Short Film Festival on Feb. 8.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Dam Short Film Festival Director John LaBonney welcomes attendees to the 14th annual event, which took place at the Boulder Theatre from Feb. 8-11.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Producer and actor Jesse Einstein talks about his film, "The Matchmaker," at the 14th annual Dam Short Film Festival.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Local resident and artist James Howard Adams signs the poster he designed for the 14th annual Dam Short Film Festival.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Joshua Cavalier answers a question about his and Celeste Erlander's short film, "Castle on a Cloud," at the Dam Short Film Festival on Feb. 8 at the Boulder Theatre. They created the film while students at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, and this festival was the first time either had had a film screened.

By Celia Shortt Goodyear

Boulder City Review